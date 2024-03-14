“He is such a cheat” - Fans rip into Rory McIlroy over drop spot controversy with Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy shanked one into the water at the PLAYERS Championship, and his drop spot got tee partners Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth talking. The latter two were interested in McIlroy's explanation for where he dropped the ball after it went into the water.

McIlroy placed it based on where he believes it bounced before heading into the water, and both Spieth and Hovland confronted him over the placement. Ultimately, it led to a lengthy debate that forced McIlroy to wait 12 minutes before he could play the shot from where he initially dropped it.

Fans had their say, and they were not entirely kind to the Ryder Cup star. McIlroy is usually not involved in controversy, but fans dug into him as the video of the debate went viral on social media.

One fan questioned if another drop he'd had was legal and called him a cheat. They also applauded Hovland for saying something about it.

Someone else echoed this sentiment and lobbied that the PGA Tour star should have had to shoot again with a penalty. A double bogey on the hole wasn't punishment enough.

Another fan couldn't figure out how McIlroy could justify his drop spot based on the explanation for the shot.

Here are a few more reactions:

Fans loved seeing the drama, but they're not convinced that McIlroy didn't do anything wrong here.

Rory McIlroy dismisses drop spot controversy

Ultimately, all the arguing was for nothing. Rory McIlroy's initial drop spot was upheld, and the trio spent 12 minutes discussing for really no reason. However, it doesn't appear that McIlroy has any hard feelings about it, and he's tied for the PLAYERS lead with Xander Schauffele after one round.

Rory McIlroy isn't worried about the conflict

Afterwards, he dismissed it all away, but he did say that he believed Spieth had the right intentions. He was sure Spieth simply wanted to make sure that McIlroy did the right thing, but he was also sure that he was in fact doing the right thing.

Via Yahoo! Sports, he explained:

"I was pretty sure that my ball had crossed where I was sort of dropping it. It’s so hard, right, because there was no TV evidence. If anything I was being conservative with it. I think at the end of the day we’re all trying to protect ourselves, protect the field, as well.

Rory Mcllroy did then question himself, but after the 12-minute argument, the ball was placed where he originally thought and he played a double bogey on the hole. It was a down hole for what had otherwise been a brilliant first round.