"He is colder than Scottie Scheffler" – Fans react to Brian Harman's win at the Valero Texas Open 2025

On Sunday, April 6, Brian Harman prevailed over tricky, windy conditions to win the Valero Texas Open 2025. Despite shooting a 3-over 75 in the final round, he posted a three-shot win over Ryan Gerard to claim his fourth PGA Tour win.
Harman was 12-under ahead of the final day at TPC San Antonio but had a disappointing start and was 3-over after the front nine. He picked up two birdies on the back nine but then shot back-to-back bogeys to finish at 9-under. Gerard jumped 15 spots after firing a 69 and finished solo runner-up. Andrew Novak, who was three shots back after 54 holes, shot 76 and eventually finished at T3.
The Valero Texas Open 2025 is Brian Harman's first win on the PGA Tour since the Open Championship 2023. Besides, this is his first non-major win since the Wells Fargo Championship 2017.
Fans online congratulated Harman for winning the Valero Texas Open 2025. However, a few fans pointed out his perennial slow-play problems.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"He is colder than Scottie 😮💨🥶," one fan wrote.
"At the slowest pace of play possible!" another fan posted.
"Results like these fuel LIV momentum," this fan commented.
"He tee’d off at 10am and finished right before dark," this fan opined.
"How many people were in the tournament?" one fan wrote.
"Congratulations to Brian on a well-deserved victory at Valero," this fan remarked.
How much money did Brian Harman earn for winning the Valero Texas Open 2025?
The purse size of the Valero Texas Open 2025 was $9.5 million, and Brian Harman bagged $1,710,000 as a winner's share.
Here's a look at the payout for the Valero Texas Open 2025 (top 18 and ties):
- 1. Brian Harman (-9): $1,710,000
- 2. Ryan Gerard (-6): $1,035,500
- T3. Maverick McNealy (-5): $560,500
- T3. Andrew Novak (-5): $560,500
- T5. Patrick Fishburn (-4): $304,000
- T5. Thorbjorn Olesen (-4): $304,000
- T5. Bud Cauley (-4): $304,000
- T5. Chan Kim (-4): $304,000
- T5. Chad Ramey (-4): $304,000
- T5. Ryo Hisatsune (-4): $304,000
- T5. Tom Hoge (-4): $304,000
- T12. Nate Lashley (-3): $182,875
- T12. Jordan Spieth (-3): $182,875
- T12. Alejandro Tosti (-3): $182,875
- T12. Henrik Norlander (-3): $182,875
- T12. Sami Valimaki (-3): $182,875
- T12. Keith Mitchell (-3): $182,875
- T18. Matt Kuchar (-2): $113,050
- T18. Cameron Young (-2): $113,050
- T18. Chandler Phillips (-2): $113,050
- T18. Doug Ghim (-2): $113,050
- T18. Corey Conners (-2): $113,050
- T18. Zach Johnson (-2): $113,050
- T18. Emiliano Grillo (-2): $113,050
- T18. Denny McCarthy (-2): $113,050