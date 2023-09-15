“He’d be gambling in a ditch somewhere” - Lanny Wadkins doubles down on comments slamming ‘disappointing’ Phil Mickelson 

Lanny Wadkins doesn’t think there’s ever been a “more disappointing” figure in golf than Phil Mickelson. Wadkins’ was speaking in an apperance on ‘Golf Today’ last month when he made the statement. Following this, the PGA Tour legend has now doubled down on Mickelson’s alleged gambling habit and said that the LIV Golfer “owes more to the game.”

Slamming the ace golfer, Wadkins said that Mickelson would be “gambling in a ditch somewhere” if it wasn’t for golf. The 21-time PGA Tour winner and former Ryder Cup captain was speaking in a Q&A with Golfweek in Austin, when he made the strong comments. The veteran, continuing on his criticism of Mickelson that started after famed gambler Billy Walters’ book release, said that the former PGA star has caused “problems” and “divisiveness” in golf.

Replying to a query on if he sticks with his earlier comments slamming Phil Mickelson, Lanny Wadkins said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“The truth is Phil’s disappointing. I mean we all love Phil and watched him play. He was a rookie on my Ryder Cup team and played very well. He went 3-0. He and Amy were dating, they weren’t even married at that point in time. But to do the stuff he’s done and, you know, cause the problems he’s caused and the friction he’s caused, and the divisiveness in golf he’s caused.

If it wasn’t for golf, where would Phil Mickelson be? You know, he’d be gambling in a ditch somewhere. So, you know, It’s not good. I think he owes more to the game than what he’s done.”

Wadkins further noted that Phil Mickelson had the potential to be the Ryder Cup captain. He said that the LIV golfer could’ve probably been the skipper next time at Bethpage Black. However, the veteran noted that the place will be taken by Tiger Woods instead.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that 2025 Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 2025 at Long Island. It’ll be interesting to see if things change and Phil Mickelson manages to find a place in the squad.

Phil Mickelson denies Ryder Cup betting allegations against him

As mentioned above, the Ryder Cup legend’s comments come weeks after he first slammed Mickelson. Sounding off on the 53-year-old, Wadkins stated that he’s seen what transpired with Mickelson in the past decade and he was disappointed by it. This was after famed bettor Billy Walters claimed that Mickelson wanted to bet $400,000 on the US winning against Europe in the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Expand Tweet

The comments from Wadkins were never addressed by Mickelson. However, in a recent interview, the LIV Golf star stated that he would “never bet on the Ryder Cup.”

Denying Walters' claims, Phil Mickelson said, as quoted by the New York Post:

"I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction."

The former Masters champion even stated that he’d previously conveyed his remorse and “took responsibility” over the issue of gambling. The golfer added that he also got help and was fully committed to therapy to avoid such conditions again.