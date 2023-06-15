"He destroyed his body" - Fans react to throwback video celebrating Tiger Woods' 2008 US Open win with a torn ACL

Tiger Woods underwent arthroscopic knee surgery several months before competing in the 2008 US Open. Following his operation, he missed many PGA Tour events before returning to compete in the major championship, which aggravated his injury.

The 2008 US Open was contested at Torrey Pines, the golf course where Woods had previously won six majors. The American golfer had been suffering from a stress fracture in his left leg, which was disclosed before the start of the tournament.

However, he still played well and tied with Rocco Mediate at the end of the four rounds. The legendary golfer had to engage in a sudden-death playoff, where he parred to win the trophy and add 14 majors to his resume.

Ahead of the start of the 2023 US Open, the United States Golf Association (USGA) shared a video of the iconic final.

NUCLR Golf reposted the video on their Twitter account with the caption:

"15 years ago Tiger Woods competed against the advice of doctors in the 2008 #USOpen. He played on one leg with a double stress fracture and a torn ACL in his left knee. The rest is history."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 15 years ago Tiger Woods competed against the advice of doctors in the 2008



🎙️ “Expect anything different?!”



15 years ago Tiger Woods competed against the advice of doctors in the 2008 #USOpen . He played on one leg with a double stress fracture and a torn ACL in his left knee. The rest is history.🎙️ “Expect anything different?!” 🚨🐅 15 years ago Tiger Woods competed against the advice of doctors in the 2008 #USOpen. He played on one leg with a double stress fracture and a torn ACL in his left knee. The rest is history. 🎙️ “Expect anything different?!” https://t.co/pHzvEBWIwh

Fans leapt into the comments section to argue that the triumph simply ruined his body and his chances of winning more majors in the future. One user stated:

"He destroyed his body. Won one major and destroyoed his chances at getting multiple other ones. Lesson learned to be learned for everyone."

Fansheets Owner @Fan_sheets_com @NUCLRGOLF He destroyed his body. Won one major and destroyoed his chances at getting multiple other ones. Lesson learned to be learned for everyone. @NUCLRGOLF He destroyed his body. Won one major and destroyoed his chances at getting multiple other ones. Lesson learned to be learned for everyone.

While others appreciated Tiger Woods for his performance, writing:

"Incredible performance by Tiger!"

"Legend does what legends do! Tiger Woods defied all odds and won the 2008 with a double stress fracture and torn ACL. Simply awe-inspiring! 🔥🏆⛳️ See my homepage plz," was another comment.

R|hendricks @Rhendricks74681 See my homepage plz @NUCLRGOLF Legend does what legends do! Tiger Woods defied all odds and won the 2008 with a double stress fracture and torn ACL. Simply awe-inspiring!See my homepage plz @NUCLRGOLF Legend does what legends do! Tiger Woods defied all odds and won the 2008 with a double stress fracture and torn ACL. Simply awe-inspiring! 🔥🏆⛳️ See my homepage plz

"Tiger Woods is a true legend! Competing with such injuries and winning just proves his determination and passion for the game. Hats off to the champ!" gushed a fan.

A W @AW1192621153530 See my bio bro @NUCLRGOLF Tiger Woods is a true legend! Competing with such injuries and winning just proves his determination and passion for the game. Hats off to the champ!See my bio bro @NUCLRGOLF Tiger Woods is a true legend! Competing with such injuries and winning just proves his determination and passion for the game. Hats off to the champ! 🐅🏆⛳️ See my bio bro

It is worth noting that Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships in his career. He struggled with injuries after the 2008 US Open before recovering for an amazing victory at the 2019 Masters.

Will Tiger Woods play at the 2023 US Open?

Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the US Open in 2023. The 15-time major champion will not compete in this year's third major.

He also missed the PGA Championship last month and struggled at the Masters, where he withdrew in the third round. He had ankle surgery following the Augusta event and has been focusing on his health before returning to the golf course.

Earlier this year, one of Tiger Woods' surgeons commented on his recuperation. In a conversation with the Daily Mail, renowned surgeon Bill Mallow said:

"Can he play golf well again? Depends on your definition of well. He'll never be the Tiger of 2000 or even 2015. The fact that this is his right foot/ankle is the saving grace, as you need motion in your left foot/ankle as you roll over it near impact."

Given Tiger Woods' health, his chances of competing in the year's final major, The Open Championship, are minimal.

Poll : 0 votes