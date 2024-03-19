“He is the exact same kid” - Peter Uihlein on playing with Brooks Koepka across the years

Peter Uihlein spoke highly of Brooks Koepka, noting that he consistently exhibits qualities such as confidence and self-belief, which haven't changed much over the years.
Koepka and Uihlein have known each other for a long time. Both had similar journeys at the start of their careers, having played on the Challenge Tour and then on the DP World Tour. Both also stayed together in Evergreen, a community in Florida, before moving into Jupiter when Uihlein purchased the house. Further, when they joined LIV Golf in 2022, they were teammates in the first season.
The 32-year-old golfer was recently a guest on LIV Golf's Fairway to Heaven podcast, where he reflected on his relationship with Koepka over the years.
"He (Koepka) is the exact same kid and he's great," he said. "We stayed in a room together in Nairobi Kenya, Kazakhstan, Finland, UK we stayed everywhere together and Russia, India. So we did it, we stayed in all these places together."
"And he's the same guy just who has his confidence, believes in himself absolutely 120% and he was like that back then and he's the exact same now. So I was thrilled with all the success he had. It's been incredible to watch and from a game standpoint," he continued.
Uihlein added that Koepka was good back then too but now had turned ridiculously better after fine-tuning the small things and performing especially in the Major championships. He was also in awe of Koepka's mental strength.
"He just has that kind of mentality where he just believes he's better than everybody and walks the talk. So it's pretty impressive and it's awesome to see," he said.
When will Peter Uihlein and Brooks Koepka play next?
Peter Uihlein and Brooks Koepka will be in action at the LIV Golf Miami, which will take place at the Trump National Doral from April 5 to 7.
Koepka is currently 15th in the season standings and has made one top-10 finish. Overall, he has won three times on the Saudi-backed circuit. Uihlein is two spots above him in the season standings but is still looking for his maiden win.
Here are the current individual standings for the LIV Golf 2024 season:
