“He was following Tiger Woods’ example” – Fans react to Harold Varner III’s arrest for driving under the influence

Harold Varner III was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, December 28. As per the Mecklenburg County police records, he was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 7.24 pm ET in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The police department reported that the 33-year-old LIV golfer was arrested while driving on Providence Road in Uptown and was reportedly handed a $500 bond.

Fans reacted to the reports on social media, with many making comparisons between Varner and Tiger Woods, who was also arrested for a similar incident a few years ago. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"He was following tiger's example, except he did not crash. Who knew?"

"Betting him to win the masters, following in Tigers footsteps."

"HV3. You’re better than that."

"Growing the game one drunk tank at a time."

"Didn’t he tell the police he plays LIV golf? Maybe he did and that’s why they arrested him…"

"following in the goats 🐐 footsteps."

"Lmaooo unfortunate scene."

"Average LIV thuggggg!!!!"

"Under the influence of PGA Tour tears."

"He doesn’t have Saudi Embassy exempt plates?"

"Damn. He was the only one who kept it real."

How did Harold Varner III perform in the 2023 season?

Harold Varner had a good 2023 season in LIV Golf as he claimed his first title on the Saudi-backed circuit. He won the LIV Golf DC, beating Branden Grace by one stroke.

Besides, Varner finished joint third at the LIV Golf Jeddah and fourth at Tulsa. He competed in two major championships and finished T-29 at both the Masters and PGA Championships. He bagged around $11 million this year, which included winnings from LIV and the majors.

Here's a look at Harold Varner's performance in the LIV Golf 2023 season:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T27

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club): T24

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (Orange County National): T16

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course): T8

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club): 4

LIV Golf Invitational DC (Trump National Golf Club): 1

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T38

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course): 6

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster): T18

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms): T29

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): T3

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course): T22

Here's a look at Harold Varner's performance in the major championships:

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): T29

PGA Championship (Oak Hill Country Club): T29