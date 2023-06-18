“He hates low scoring” – Fans react to Brooks Koepka’s ‘meh’ response to the LACC setup at US Open 2023

Brooks Koepka reiterated that he is not a fan of Los Angeles Country Club hosting the US Open, stating that it isn't his favorite golf course.

Koepka posted a 70 on Saturday, aggregating at even par after 54 holes at LACC, where he currently sits at T20. His third round consisted of four birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey.

When one reporter asked the two-time US Champion if it was his discomfort with the LACC that caused him to not play as well as he could have, he responded:

"I've definitely won majors on golf courses I haven't really liked too much, but yeah, this one, I don't know, it's just not my favorite."

"He's pretty "meh" on the place as a U.S. Open course. Was in a pretty mellow mood, though."

Most of the fans on social media echoed the golfer's sentiments and felt that LACC had fallen short of expectations. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"He hates low scoring. He wants to win at 5under."

"Majority agree, they hyped it so hard.. nothing special"

"Majority agree, they hyped it so hard.. nothing special"

"That is the problem....If this course was not so hyped for YEARS, then the people who hyped it just can't admit its not as great for a US Open as they thought, people like me would shutup"

"That is the problem....If this course was not so hyped for YEARS, then the people who hyped it just can't admit its not as great for a US Open as they thought, people like me would shutup"

"The #LACC nobility not getting what they thought they'd bought with a #USOpen"

"I mean I actually appreciate this attitude from Brooks too. Just cause he doesn’t like it doesn’t mean he can’t win it."

"I mean I actually appreciate this attitude from Brooks too. Just cause he doesn't like it doesn't mean he can't win it."

"And what makes it worse is the broadcasters on NBC claiming his “disdain” for the course. Deplorable."

"And what makes it worse is the broadcasters on NBC claiming his "disdain" for the course. Deplorable."

"Brooks Koepka ETHERS the setup at LACC 💀💀💀🔥🔥🔥"

"I think he's suffering from PED withdrawal?"

"I'm not a huge fan of this place" - Brooks Koepka unsatisfied with the LACC

Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the during the third round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club

Brooks Koepka said on Friday that he wasn't a big fan of the Los Angeles Country Club and didn't like how the game was moving on. Notably, the course saw two 62s on Thursday.

Koepka, who is known for winning on some of the tougher courses, expressed his dissatisfaction with the LACC in his post-round interview on Friday.

"I'm not a huge fan of this place," he said as per Golf Digest. "I just think that there's a -- I'm not a huge fan of blind tee shots, and then I think there's just some spots that no matter what you hit, the ball just ends up in the same spot."

"I think it would be more fun to play on just like a regular round than it would be a US Open. I mean, there's, what, two 8s yesterday. That doesn't happen."

Not just Brooks, but a few other players also seemed unhappy with how things were turning out at LACC.

Viktor Hovland said he wasn't a big fan of the golf course, and it didn't have any great holes. Defending US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick felt there was too much slope and some of the tee shots were quite unfair. Former champion Bryson DeChambeau referred to the course conditions as 'diabolical'.

