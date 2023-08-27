"He was so highly respected" - Paul Casey reflects on Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup captaincy, reveals heartwarming 'Rolex' story                

Paul Casey, who played on the European Ryder Cup team in the past, will miss the biennial tournament this year in Rome largely because he defected from the DP World Tour to play on LIV Golf. However, as the tournament is around the corner, the Englishman opened up about former European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

In a recent interview with Golf Digest's John Huggan, Casey shared a story of the time when he played under the leadership of Harrington in 2021. The LIV golfer revealed that although they lost the tournament all the caddies brought a 'Rolex' for the captain.

“I’ll tell you how good a captain Padraig was,” Paul said. “The caddies bought him a watch. They all got together, bought him a Rolex and brought him to tears when they presented it to him in Dubai, a few weeks after the matches. That said so much."

"Caddies normally don’t like dipping their hands in their pockets for players. But it was actually the flip side of what was going to happen if we won. Padraig was going to buy every caddie a watch. He was so highly respected," he added.

It is important to note that American golfers who compete on the Saudi circuit still have a chance to represent their country in Rome next month, European LIV competitors, on the other hand, will skip the tournament this year.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, from September 29 to October 1.

"I am a long way out of Ryder Cup qualification"- Padraig Harrington on his slim chance to qualify for the Ryder Cup

Padraig Harrington is aware of his chances of winning a spot in the 2023 Ryder Cup team. Like the majority of golfers, he is waiting for skipper Luke Donald to reveal the other six members of the 12-player team for the tournament that will take place in the following month.

Harrington recently discussed his chances of playing for the European team in Rome in his blog post for the Enterprises Player on the DP World Tour's official website.

"People have discussed the potential for me to make a Ryder Cup playing return but I think I am a long way out of Ryder Cup qualification," Padraig wrote. "I just don't think it is realistic with two events left in the qualification process."

"I don't even think a win would get me in. Maybe a dominant win this week or a win and another good performance in the final event in Switzerland might. I felt I needed to have two big weeks at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open to state my case for the Ryder Cup," he added.

Harrington played on the Ryder Cup team six times and represented the European team as its captain in 2021.

It is pertinent to note that the whole Ryder Cup team will be announced after the Tour Championship, which will have its finale on Sunday, August 27 at East Lake Golf Club.