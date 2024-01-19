“He hit some crazy short game shots” – PGA Tour rookie Chris Gotterup on the experience of playing golf with Donald Trump

Chris Gotterup, a rookie on the PGA Tour, talked candidly about his gaming encounters with former US President Donald Trump. The American golfer recently made an appearance on the Fore Play podcast, where he discussed his golf career and his first meeting with Trump.

Gotterup disclosed that shortly after Trump's election loss, the latter played golf with him at Bedminster. The PGA Tour player said it was fun to play with the politician and that Trump performed far better than he had expected.

Speaking about Donald Trump, Gotterup said in a conversation with Dan Rapaport on the podcast:

"We played with Trump one day at Bedminster (in New Jersey). He was way better than I thought. He hit some crazy short game shots that were just like straight in the air and dropped on the green. And it was just entertainment, it was awesome."

Expand Tweet

Donald Trump is an avid golfer. He has often been spotted having a good time on the golf course with professional players. The former US president also owns several golf courses around the world.

Trump started acquiring golf courses in 1999 and has purchased 17 courses worldwide. His golf properties have hosted several PGA Tour, LPGA and LIV golf tournaments.

Some of the golf courses that Trump owns include the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, which he purchased in 2002; the Trump National Golf Course in Colts Neck; and the Trump National Golf Club in Washington D.C.

A look into Chris Gotterup's professional career

Chris Gotterup has played in two seasons of the PGA Tour. He competed in 14 tournaments and made the cut in 10. He had one top-5 finish and two top-10 finishes.

Last season, he played in five PGA Tour events, out of which he made the cut in three and missed in the other two.

Chris Gotterup enjoyed a good season on the PGA Tour in 2021. He played in eight events and recorded one top-10 finish and one top-25 finish.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Chris Gotterup played on the PGA Tour:

2021-22 PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open: T7

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

U.S. Open: T43

Travelers Championship: T35

John Deere Classic: T4

Barbasol Championship: CUT

3M Open: T31

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T49

Wyndham Championship: T54

2022-23 PGA Tour season

Fortinet Championship: T51

Shriners Children's Open: T44

The RSM Classic: T35

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Chris Gotterup teed off at this week's The American Express on Thursday, January 18. However, he did not have a good start at the tournament and struggled in the opening round.

The American shot a round of five over par and settled second from the bottom on the leaderboard. He will tee off for the second round of The American Express on Friday at 12:36 p.m. ET with Chan Kim. They will start their game on the first hole of the PGA West Stadium Course.