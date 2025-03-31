"He did that as a joke"; "Ridiculous" - Fans divided as Min Woo Lee seen attempting quick 'Aim Point' for short winning putt at Houston Open

Fans on social media have reacted to Min Woo Lee using the AimPoint technique for the winning putt shot during the final round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. The Aussie won his maiden PGA Tour title at the recently concluded event in Texas. He registered a one-stroke win over Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler.

Min Woo Lee used the AimPoint technique to measure the distance on the final hole of the game on Sunday, March 30, for just eight inches. NUCLR Golf shared the video of the Australian on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption, which reads:

"#WINNING MOMENT — Min Woo Lee uses Aim Point for the 8 inch winning putt in Houston. @trackingminwoo"

Fans jumped to the comment section to react to the shot. While some called it ridiculous, some commented that he was clearly joking.

"Ridiculous," a fan said.

"Such an unlikable cocky pr*ck. Wish Woodland won," said another.

"I don’t love aim point but he was obviously kidding folks. Lighten up," a fan commented.

Some more fans jumped to the comment section to say it was a joke.

"He did that as a joke," another fan said.

"I hope you understand he did this in jest," a fan wrote.

"A real gamer. Trolling the aimpoint losers and doesn’t use a long putter!" a fan added.

A look into Min Woo Lee's performance at the Houston Open

Woo Lee started the game at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 on Thursday with a birdie on the tenth hole. He had a brilliant start to his campaign on the PGA Tour, making four birdies and a bogey on the front nine, while on the back nine, he carded three birdies and two bogeys for a round of 4-under 66.

The Aussie maintained a good game and started the second round on the first hole with a bogey, followed by an impressive three consecutive birdies on the next three holes. He added two more birdies on the front nine of the second round and three birdies, along with an unfortunate bogey in the tenth on the back nine, for an excellent round of 6-under 64 to make the cut in the event.

Min Woo Lee was impressive even in the weekend rounds and played a round of 7-under 63 in the third round. He played a bogey-free round on Saturday, March 29, with seven birdies, while in the finale on Sunday, March 30, he carded two birdies on the front nine and two birdies along with a bogey on the back nine for a round of 3-under 67.

He settled at an overall score of 20-under, winning the event by one stroke over Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler, who both tied for second at 19-under. Rory McIlroy also played this week and settled in a tie for fifth place at 15-under.

