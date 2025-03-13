"He just created a mini bunker" - Byeong Hun An reacts to 129K Instagram influencer accidentally causing course damage at the Creator Classic

PGA Tour golfer Byeong Hun An reacted to Barstool Trent's disastrous shot at the Players Championship Creator Classic. The first of three Creator Classics in the 2025 season had 10 golf content creators competing over eight holes (Nos. 10-17) at the renowned Stadium Course.

Ad

In a clip shared by PGA Tour, Trent Ryan, better known as Barstool Trent, can be seen taking a swing from the rough. However, he loses his balance and falls backward onto the ground. Further, his swing left a deep divot, leaving the ball buried deeper in the grass. The PGA TOUR playfully captioned the post:

"Condolences to our agronomy team"

Reacting to the clip, Byeong Hun An humorously said:

Ad

Trending

"After they fill up with sands, they should have a rake next to it. He just created a mini bunker."

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the unversed, Barstool Trent is a popular golf influencer and content creator for Barstool Sports. He is popularly known for the Fore Play Podcast and boasts 129k followers on Instagram and 288k followers on X.

Reacting to his viral moment, he wrote:

"A lesser man shatters both ankles here. Not me."

PGA Tour player Justin Thomas also reshared the clip on his Instagram and wrote:

"Thank you. Thank you oh so much for making my day."

Ad

Meanwhile, former Masters Champion Trevor Immelman shared a picture of Trent’s caddie, Frankie Borrelli, seemingly laughing after the moment and wrote:

"This is bad caddying, Frankie."

Barstool Trent's Instagram Stories (Credit: @barstooltrent/Instagram)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grant Horvat won the Creator Classic while Barstool Trent finished last with a score of +29. Let's take a look at the leaderboard at the event:

Grant Horvat : +1

: +1 Soly Solomon : +2

: +2 George Bryan IV : +2

: +2 Roger Steele : +3

: +3 Fat Perez : +4

: +4 Kyle Berkshire : +6

: +6 Tisha Alyn : +6

: +6 Gabby Golfgirl : +6

: +6 Wesley Bryan : +6

: +6 Trent Ryan: +29

Meanwhile, Byeong Hun An will tee off at 1:18 pm ET in the first round at the Players Championship with Emiliano Grillo, and Adam Schenk.

How has Byeong Hun An performed in the 2025 season so far?

Byeong Hun An has had an underwhelming start to the 2025 season on the PGA Tour. He has competed in seven tournaments and made the cut in four. He has one top-10 finish and two top-25 finishes.

Ad

Byeong Hun An's top-10 finish came last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he tied for eighth. His other top-25 finish came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he tied for T22.

Let's take a look at Byeong Hun An's performances in the 2025 season:

The Sentry : T32 (70-70-69-67, 276, -16)

: T32 (70-70-69-67, 276, -16) Sony Open in Hawaii : Missed Cut (72-66, 138, -2)

: Missed Cut (72-66, 138, -2) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T22 (71-69-72-66, 278, -10)

: T22 (71-69-72-66, 278, -10) WM Phoenix Open : 73 (68-70-76-72, 286, +2)

: 73 (68-70-76-72, 286, +2) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (75-79, 154, +10)

: Missed Cut (75-79, 154, +10) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : Missed Cut (69-73, 142, E)

: Missed Cut (69-73, 142, E) Arnold Palmer Invitational: T8 (76-69-70-68, 283, -5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback