"He just needs to get back to his routine" - Fremantle boss Justin Longmuir backs struggling forward to rediscover his goalscoring touch

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has urged star player Jye Amiss to continue with his goal-kicking routine. Amiss kicked 2.5 in the last match, which was worse than his usual performance.

Last year, his average was 41.17, but following Saturday's round against St Kilda, his tally dropped to 14.14. However, Longmuir believes it was just an unfortunate match for Amiss and expressed his trust in the player's abilities. Recently,

Longmuir commented on Amiss' performance, advising him to return to his routine and focus on the upcoming match. He said (via AFL):

"He's got great confidence in his routine, in his ability to kick goals. The last thing you want to do is after one poor week – last week in front of goals – you don't want to throw everything out the window and start fresh."

"That's the reason why you have a routine. That's the reason why you do all the practice, so you can lean on it in those moments when you're under pressure. He just needs to get back to his routine, his action, and it will return just as quickly as it turned back the other way."

It's important to note that Fremantle faced St Kilda in Round 10 of the 2024 AFL season. Although Amiss struggled, the team delivered a phenomenal performance and secured another victory this season.

Fremantle started smoothly, taking the lead in the first quarter. They scored one goal in the second quarter, which was enough to maintain the lead. By the end of the third quarter, both teams were tied at 47, but in the final quarter, Fremantle secured the victory with a score of 72-54.

When will Fremantle play next?

Fremantle will next play against Collingwood in Round 11 of the season. The match is scheduled for Friday, May 24, at 20:10 AEST.

Fremantle has been performing fairly well in the AFL season so far. They kickstarted the season with a fabulous game against Brisbane, registering a victory with a score of 93-70. They defeated North Melbourne in the second round by 102-76, followed by another remarkable win over Adelaide.

In Round 3 of the season, Fremantle defeated Adelaide by 69-34. Unfortunately, their winning streak ended in the match against Carlton in Round 4, where they suffered their first defeat of the season, followed by another defeat against Port Adelaide in Round 5. Fremantle struggled again in Round 6, losing to West Coast by 105-68, marking their third defeat in a row.

Fortunately, they bounced back in their next match, winning against the Western Bulldogs by 95-71, followed by another win against West Coast by 77-71. However, Fremantle had their worst defeat of the season against Sydney in Round 9, scoring only 39 against Sydney's 87. Last week, they won against St Kilda and will face Collingwood next.