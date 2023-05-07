“He was just a really down-to-earth guy”: Scottie Scheffler’s wife reveals ‘super humble’ qualities of the golfer

Scottie Scheffler is more an actual champion than a rising star of golf world. He has won six PGA Tour titles, including the 2022 Masters, all in only five years as a pro. But, he remains "super humble", according to his wife.

Meredith Scudder, Scottie Scheffler’s wife met him when when they were in high school together. So, she has seen him grow as a golfer as well as a person. In her own words, he is "a really down-to-earth guy".

Scudder said to Golf Digest in 2022:

"At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn’t take himself too seriously"

She added:

"Even when he had amazing accomplishments, that wasn’t the most important thing about him"

The Schefflers at The Masters, 2022 (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder: From Texas to the world

Meredith Scudder was born in Dallas, Texas, in May 1998. She met Scottie Scheffler when they were both freshmen at Highland Park High School. They became friends, but didn't starting dating until college.

They both stayed in Texas for university studies. Meredith attended Texas A&M (College Station, Brazos County) while Scottie went to the University of Texas (Austin), about 100 miles apart. So, they had to handle a long distance relationship.

Despite the challenges, they stayed together and got engaged in June 2020. Scottie proposed to Meredith during a hike at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Texashe, and they got married in December 2022.

The Schefflers at the 43rd Ryder Cup

Meredith has been a constant presence at Scottie's tournaments, cheering him on and celebrating his victories. She even caddied for him ocassionally, and was there when he won his first Major Tournament at The Masters 2022.

Meredith is not only a supportive wife, but also a passionate golf entusiast and a former college golfer herself. She learned the game from Scottie when they were in high school, and played for the Texas A&M women's golf team.

Eventually, she has seen his husband Scottie Scheffler become one of the best golfers of the PGA Tour. He is currently ranked number 2 of the Oficial World Golf Ranked, and is also second in the FedEx Cup.

Meredith Scudder graduated with a degree in communication and journalism in 2021, and now works as a co-founder and vice president of With Purpose College Station, a non-profit organization that supports children with cancer and their families.

Scottie and Meredith are one of the most adorable couples on the PGA Tour. They have been together for almost ten years, and have overcome many obstacles along the way. They share a love for golf, God, and each other and are living proof that true love can last.

