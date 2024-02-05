“He knew the consequences” – Fans react to Joaquin Niemann expressing his wish to play the majors after winning LIV Golf Mayakoba

Following his win at the LIV Golf season opener in Mayakoba, Joaquin Niemann expressed his desire to play and win the major championship in the future.

On Sunday, February 4, the 25-year-old beat Sergio Garcia in the playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Mayakoba, his first title on the Saudi-backed circuit. He bagged $4 million for the win, but no exemption for the majors was awarded for winning the LIV Golf event.

The Chilean has won 11 professional titles but has yet to win a major. Speaking at the post-round interview, he expressed his desire to play majors and win one.

"I mean, I want to win Majors but I gotta get in first," he said.

Fans online had varied opinions of his comments. Many felt it was his own decision to join the PIF-sponsored league despite knowing the consequences. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"He knew the consequences. He chose this."

"Sounds like he wishes he was still on the PGA tour- cause then he’d be in. Consequences of his own decisions."

"Choices have consequences. Till a deal with the PIF & pga tour is signed those guys choices which they knew at the time would take them outta majors can’t play in them. Not feeling sorry for dudes who got paid tons of $ just to jump tours which without the $ they wouldnt be there"

Can Joaquin Niemann compete in the majors in 2024?

Joaquin Niemann is eligible to play only one of the four majors in 2024. Currently, he is only qualified to compete at the Open Championship later this year.

Last year, Niemann played all four major championships and made a T16 finish at the Masters Tournament, his best result in the majors.

Overall, he has played 19 majors, made a cut in 12 of them, and registered three top-25 finishes.