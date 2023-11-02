“He knew who I was”: Angel Yin fangirls over the moment when she met former USA President Barack Obama 

Angel Yin is one of the best golfers right now. The star golfer just earned a huge victory, but that may not have even been the highlight of her recent experiences. In fact, meeting former US President Barack Obama might take the cake. She recently shared the story of how she met him.

Yin said via SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio:

"So I met [Barack] Obama at Riviera. I was playing with a friend, and they said, 'Hey, you wanna meet a president?' Yeah! Of course, why not?... So drove a cart out, the security guards, we were assured to not be too obnoxious... So he comes over, I didn't say anything. He's sitting in the cart, and he like knew who I was!"

The LPGA Tour star continued:

"He said, 'You brought a professional golfer?' so I said, 'Wait, you know who I am?' He says, 'Yeah, of course! I've been following your career, I watched you at Solheim and all of that. You're playing really well!'"

She went on to ask if he had an earpiece that tells him whoever he's talking to so he can know about them:

"He was like, 'Oh, I really like when you golf.' Don't quote me on this, but I think he's going to come [to Solheim next time]. I think I'm best friends with him!"

Obama is an avid golfer and a big fan of professional sports. He played while he was president and continues to do so even today. He and his wife take swings together, and he follows most pro sports leagues closely. That includes the LPGA Tour (and the PGA Tour), and he's a big fan of Yin's play.

Angel Yin recently earned a massive win

Before she met Barack Obama, Angel Yin was already riding high. She recently earned a huge victory, defeating top-ranked Lilia Vu in a tense playoff.

Angel Yin had an incredible turn of events

Both golfers finished -14 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course, which forced a playoff. Yin made a birdie at the 18th after Vu narrowly missed her birdie putt. She said via ESPN:

"It's not easy to win. (I'm) just very grateful. Honestly, 18 that bunker where I was in, anything could have happened, but I was very fortunate to have a very good lie and was able to hit a good shot and everything played out the way it played out. It's been a special week."

Vu gave credit to Yin, who put on a very strong performance to earn a tight victory:

"I made a lot of mistakes today, to be honest, and I felt like this was definitely not my A-game, but I knew that the more I play the golf course the better I get at it, and I knew I had a good chance today. Today was just Angel's day. I'm happy for her."

It was indeed Angel Yin's day. She played some of the best golf of her career, and that was only the start. A recent birthday and a surprise meeting with the former president who happens to be a big fan of hers capped off a nice period of time for the golfer.