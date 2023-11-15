“He is leaving for LIV” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s shock resignation from the PGA Tour policy board

In a shocking turn of events, Rory McIlroy has resigned from the PGA Tour policy board. As per PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's memo, McIlroy cited professional and personal reasons for his sudden shock resignation.

The four-time major champion has been on a twelve-member board since 2022 as one of the six players directors. Prior to that, he also served as a Player Advisory Council member for three years. The tenure was filled with challenges, such as COVID-19, followed by the emergence of LIV Golf, which posed a major threat to the tour's monopoly.

"I wanted to inform you that Rory Mcllroy has resigned from the PGA TOUR Policy Board," Monahan wrote in his memo. "Rory's resignation letter, which he sent to the full Board late this afternoon, clearly stated that the difficult decision was made due to professional and personal commitments."

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media had a mixed reaction to McIlroy's resignation from the PGA Tour policy board. Many felt that he can now focus more on his game than the outside noises.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"He is leaving for LIV"

Expand Tweet

"Wild that this guy Jay is still the guy in charge."

Expand Tweet

"Who cares!"

Expand Tweet

"So does this mean that the whining bitching and crying will end?? W this resignation is tiger limping out of the meeting or walking regular?"

Expand Tweet

"I think the stress was impacting his golf game. I want to see @McIlroyRory return to the kid I saw at @TheMasters in 2010. He didn't make the cut but you knew he was going to be special. I said, "never lose that smile for fans. '#golf'"

Expand Tweet

"Ominous for the other golfers on tour in 2024…. He’s needed to step back and just golf for some time now, a good move."

Expand Tweet

"Was hoping he would lead the revolt of Jay. Maybe he couldn’t get the support?"

Expand Tweet

"'Bros, I f****d up not taking that $500M. Jay said I was cool and the man, but I feel a lot like Tommy Gunn from Rocky 5. I turned my back on all my bros, but *wipes eyes* it was worth it bros. The TGL is really gonna be lit for real for real. My legacy is no major in 10yrs."

Expand Tweet

"He had to resign, before the joining LIV announcement!"

Expand Tweet

"When you’ve had enough and nobody give a $hit, it’s time to move on."

Expand Tweet

"Needs a break from wiping his chin so often, hopefully he focuses on his golf and less talking"

Expand Tweet

"Great golfer and living legend but a bit of a mess on this disastrous Board. Good choice Rory."

Expand Tweet

"Probably wins two majors in 2024"

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy wins the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai season-long race for the fifth time

The 34-year-old golfer became the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai season-long race champion for the fifth time after Max Homa won the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday, November 12.

Homa's win ensured that the points gap between Rory McIlroy's lead was unassailable for Jon Rahm, who ranks No. 2 in the season-long race ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.