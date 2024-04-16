"He lived up to his name" - Shane Lowry opens up on playing alongside Phil Mickelson at the Masters

Shane Lowry was full of praise for Phil Mickelson after they played together during the final round of the Masters.

Lowry had a challenging outing at Augusta National this time, failing to shoot a score at par or below. He carded 73, 74, 75, and 74 in four rounds, aggregating at 8-over after 72 holes. At T43, he was joined by his final-round partner, Mickelson, who also had similar scores at the event.

Although the Irishman had a tough time at the Masters, he hailed Mickelson's game during the post-round interview on Sunday, April 14. He added that he loved playing golf with the veteran:

"He hit some shots that I'm kind of right there enjoying as a spectator more than anything else. When I saw the draw last night, I was excited to go out and play a Masters Sunday with him.

"He lived up to his name. He hit some unbelievable shots. He hit a shot from over in the trees on the 8th hole. I think only he would go for, let alone pull off, but it was good fun."

Will Shane Lowry compete at the RBC Heritage?

Shane Lowry will not be competing at the RBC Heritage, the next Signature event of the PGA Tour 2024 season. The RBC Heritage will be played from April 18 to 21 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

The 64-player field event will not have any cuts this time and have a purse size of $20 million, with the winner bagging $3.6 million. Forty-two of the top 50 players in the world are in action this week.

Here's the playing field for the event:

Adam Hadwin

Adam Schenk

Adam Svensson

Akshay Bhatia

Alejandro Tosti

Andrew Putnam

Austin Eckroat

Brendon Todd

Brian Harman

Brice Garnett

Byeong Hun An

Cam Davis

Cameron Young

Chandler Phillips

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Emiliano Grillo

Eric Cole

Erik Barnes

Grayson Murray

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Jake Knapp

Jason Day

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

Kurt Kitayama

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Ludvig Aberg

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matthieu Pavon

Max Homa

Nick Dunlap

Nick Taylor

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Rodgers

Peter Malnati

Rickie Fowler

Rory McIlroy

Russell Henley

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Sungjae Im

Taylor Moore

Thomas Detry

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Victor Perez

Will Zalatoris

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

