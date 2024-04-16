"He lived up to his name" - Shane Lowry opens up on playing alongside Phil Mickelson at the Masters

Shane Lowry was full of praise for Phil Mickelson after they played together during the final round of the Masters.
Lowry had a challenging outing at Augusta National this time, failing to shoot a score at par or below. He carded 73, 74, 75, and 74 in four rounds, aggregating at 8-over after 72 holes. At T43, he was joined by his final-round partner, Mickelson, who also had similar scores at the event.
Although the Irishman had a tough time at the Masters, he hailed Mickelson's game during the post-round interview on Sunday, April 14. He added that he loved playing golf with the veteran:
"He hit some shots that I'm kind of right there enjoying as a spectator more than anything else. When I saw the draw last night, I was excited to go out and play a Masters Sunday with him.
"He lived up to his name. He hit some unbelievable shots. He hit a shot from over in the trees on the 8th hole. I think only he would go for, let alone pull off, but it was good fun."
Will Shane Lowry compete at the RBC Heritage?
Shane Lowry will not be competing at the RBC Heritage, the next Signature event of the PGA Tour 2024 season. The RBC Heritage will be played from April 18 to 21 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
The 64-player field event will not have any cuts this time and have a purse size of $20 million, with the winner bagging $3.6 million. Forty-two of the top 50 players in the world are in action this week.
Here's the playing field for the event:
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Svensson
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alejandro Tosti
- Andrew Putnam
- Austin Eckroat
- Brendon Todd
- Brian Harman
- Brice Garnett
- Byeong Hun An
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Young
- Chandler Phillips
- Chris Kirk
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Denny McCarthy
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Erik Barnes
- Grayson Murray
- Harris English
- J.T. Poston
- Jake Knapp
- Jason Day
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Rose
- Justin Thomas
- Keegan Bradley
- Kurt Kitayama
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Ludvig Aberg
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matthieu Pavon
- Max Homa
- Nick Dunlap
- Nick Taylor
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Rodgers
- Peter Malnati
- Rickie Fowler
- Rory McIlroy
- Russell Henley
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Burns
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Sepp Straka
- Si Woo Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Moore
- Thomas Detry
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Kim
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Victor Perez
- Will Zalatoris
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele