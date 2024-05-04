“He lives on the course” – Fans react to Webb Simpson receiving sponsor’s exemption for the Wells Fargo Championship

Webb Simpson has received his fourth exemption of the year, as the golfer will compete in the Wells Fargo Championship next week.

The Wells Fargo Championship is the sixth Signature Event of this PGA Tour season and will be played from May 9 to May 12 at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in Charlotte. Since the event will be one of the premier events of the tour, the purse size will be $20 million. For the fourth time this season, Simpson has made it to the field of a signature event via an exemption.

It's not as if Simpson has utilized the exemption to its maximum, considering his best finish has been a T30 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Earlier, Dylan Wu had also questioned the unreasonable favor being given to the World No. 220 golfer.

Fans online were not happy with Simpson being favored persistently and accused him of taking the spot of a talented golfer. Here's a look at some comments:

"He lives on the course, of course he was going to get a spot," one fan wrote.

"mERiToCrACy," another user posted.

"This I cannot agree with," one fan commented. "If the tour is going to hang its hat on the idea of it being a meritocracy, then it must live by that standard. If not, then they are just words without meaning. I like Webb Simpson, but I disagree with this."

"These events could change the life of a younger guy. Webb just taking 40k handouts with these," one fan wrote.

A few fans were supporting Simpson as well.

"He’s a major champion, on multiple RCs, and lives on the course, of course he is getting a sponsors exemption. It’s literally a no brainer. Click bait," one user wrote.

"He’s a major winner so seems fair especially since he stayed loyal to tour," another user posted. "Could have went to Liv seems like they took a bunch of washed up players plus!"

How has Webb Simpson performed on the PGA Tour so far?

For Webb Simpson, the 2024 season has been consistent but not exceptional. In the seven events he played this season, he missed just one cut but failed to make a single top-25 finish in the other events.

Simpson had won two titles in the year 2020, but since then he has been on a winning drought on the tour. Overall, he has won seven titles in his career, including the 2017 US Open.

Here's a look at Webb Simpson's results this season so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T66

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T39

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T30

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: T54

Valero Texas Open: T45

RBC Heritage: T42