"He'll still never be Tiger Woods" "Impressive" - Fans divided over Charlie Woods' performance at the Junior PGA Championships

Charlie Woods made a strong move up the leaderboard during the second round of the 49th Junior PGA Championship, but not all fans are sold on the hype. The 16-year-old shot a 6-under 66 on Wednesday at Purdue University’s Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Indiana, putting himself in contention heading into the third round.Woods, who missed the cut last week at the U.S. Junior Amateur after finishing 14-over, bounced back with nine birdies in his second round. His 7-under total placed him tied for fifth alongside Carson Kittsley from Pennsylvania. Despite the impressive round, Woods remains seven shots behind the current leader, Lunden Esterline of Kansas, who sits at 14-under.NUCLR Golf shared a clip from Jr. Woods' round praising his form, captioning:&quot;Charlie Woods has gone NUCLR at the Junior PGA Championships at Purdue University. Charlie is -7 through 12 holes today on the Kampen-Cosler course and currently T3. @TWlegion&quot;The post drew mixed reactions from fans, with some praising his talent and others remaining skeptical of comparisons to his father, Tiger Woods.One fan praised him and said:&quot;His universe is accepting success. Charlie might go on the run of a lifetime And the one thing he has his eye on His dad’s record from 2000 PGA&quot;For context, Tiger Woods won his second straight PGA Championship and fifth major in 2000, defeating Bob May in a three-hole playoff. Both finished at 18-under, setting a PGA Championship record to par, later matched by Woods again in 2006.Another fan added:&quot;He’s got that Tiger in his blood.&quot;While one simply said:&quot;Wow - very impressive!&quot;Still, not everyone was convinced. One user wrote:&quot;He'll still never be Tiger.&quot;Another questioned the scoring conditions, asking:&quot;How easy is that course if he’s -7 and only 3rd after 12?&quot;Meanwhile, one user sounded optimistic:&quot;Hurry up Golf needs you Charlie.&quot;Fan reactions on NUCLR's Golf post - Source: via @NUCLRGOLF on XWith 36 holes remaining, Charlie Woods will look to close the gap on leader Esterline, while Max VanderMolen and Chase Yenser sit tied for second at 9-under.How did Charlie Woods perform in Round 2 of the Junior PGA Championship?Charlie Woods put up a strong display in the second round of the Junior PGA Championship after a steady start on Day 1. He opened the tournament with an even-par 70 on Tuesday at the Kampen-Cosler Course.On Wednesday, Woods started hot, making six birdies in his first eight holes and reaching the turn at 5-under 31. He added three more birdies in his first six holes on the back nine to go 9-under for the tournament. However, two bogeys in a row dropped him back to 7-under overall.Woods is currently aiming for one of the two automatic spots on the Junior Ryder Cup team, which will go to the top two finishers this week.