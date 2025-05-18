‘He'll be a tough guy to catch’ - Tony Finau gets candid about ‘the best player in the world’ at PGA Championship

Tony Finau got candid about the best player in the world at the PGA Championship. Finau played three rounds of the tournament, and the golfer joined the press conference on Saturday after the third round.
In the press conference, Finau was asked how much better one had to play to best someone like World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leading the tournament. In response, the player said ( via ASAP Sports):
“I mean, as I mentioned before, Scottie, he's the best player in the world and he's an incredible frontrunner because of how good his ball-striking is. He can ball strike his way into winning golf tournaments, even with an average putter.”
He continued,
“And so when he's on top of the leaderboard, he's extremely hard to catch but that's the task that I'm presented with this week. It looks like Scottie is going to be leading after today. He'll be a tough guy to catch tomorrow, but you know, we've got 18 holes to see what happens.”
Tony Finau is at T8 with a total score of 5 under after three rounds.
Tony Finau and others' tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship
Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau will tee off at 2 pm on the first tee. Next to them, Jhonattan Vegas and Keegan Bradley will start at 2:10 pm. Chris Kirk and Sergio Garcia are the first group to play at 8:10 am. Scottie Scheffler and Alex Noren are the last group to start at 2:40 pm. Here's the entire list of tee times for the final round ( all times in ET):
Tee No. 1
8:10 a.m. → Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
8:20 a.m. → Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
8:30 a.m. → Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
8:40 a.m. → Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
8:50 a.m. → Tom Kim, Michael Kim
9:00 a.m. → Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
9:10 a.m. → Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
9:20 a.m. → Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard
9:30 a.m. → Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
9:40 a.m. → Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
9:50 a.m. → Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
10:10 a.m. → Richard Bland, Sam Stevens
10:20 a.m. → Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
10:30 a.m. → Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen
10:40 a.m. → Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
10:50 a.m. → Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
11:00 a.m. → Harris English, Aaron Rai
11:10 a.m. → Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
11:20 a.m. → Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
11:30 a.m. → Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
11:40 a.m. → Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
11:50 a.m. → Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
12:10 p.m. → Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
12:20 p.m. → J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
12:30 p.m. → Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
12:40 p.m. → Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
12:50 p.m. → Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
1:00 p.m. → Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
1:10 p.m. → Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
1:20 p.m. → Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
1:30 p.m. → Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
1:40 p.m. → Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
2:00 p.m. → Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
2:10 p.m. → Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
2:20 p.m. → Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
2:30 p.m. → Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
2:40 p.m. → Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren