“He looks dead inside”, “He’s not gonna make it” - Fans react to Tiger Woods’ stiff entry on Masters Day 2 at Augusta

Tiger Woods is the most followed player of the Masters 2024, although his current form still leaves fans with doubts about his real chances in the event. Woods was one of the players who couldn't finish his first round and needed to restart at 7:50 a.m. on Friday, April 12.

The PGA Tour posted on its social media profiles images of Tiger Woods restarting his first round. Fans have posted their opinions about what he can do at the Masters, and not everyone sees him playing over the weekend.

Expand Tweet

One X (formerly Twitter) user posted the following about Tiger Woods' appearance:

"He looks dead inside."

Expand Tweet

Another fan let his opinion be known by posting the following also on X:

"He’s not gonna make it."

Expand Tweet

Other X users posted the following:

"Has left every putt short today, looks like he can barely tee up or mark the ball," said one user.

"Has he had his coffee?," wondered another.

"He looks tired," was the opinion of another user.

"He will DW today," another fan posted.

The start of the first round of the Masters was delayed due to inclement weather, so 27 players, including Tiger Woods, had to finish on Friday morning. However, the second round began at 08:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A look back at Tiger Woods' first round at the Masters 2024

Woods finished the first round of the Masters Tournament at T37, with a score of 1 over. Woods started the round with a birdie on the first hole, a bogey on the fourth, and a birdie on the eighth to make the turn at 1-under.

Woods parred the first four holes on the back nine, and it was there when the round was suspended due to darkness. The restart of the round on Friday morning did not suit him well, as he made two bogeys on the last five holes.

Woods bogeyed the 14th and 18th to finish at 1-over. The five-time major champion began his second round at 10:18 am. The 15-time major champion is seeking his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters. If successful, he would set an all-time record for the event.