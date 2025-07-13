“He looks great”;”hope so!!!”: Golf world divided as Rory McIlroy confidently says his hair will get ‘perfect’ by Ryder Cup

The golf community shared their mixed views as Rory McIlroy stated that his hair would be perfect by the Ryder Cup. The Ryder Cup is just two months away, and McIlroy trimmed his hair short. As the picture went viral on Instagram, the golf world shared their thoughts regarding the same.

A post on Instagram by Golf.com showed McIlroy's current look, and the post also quoted the Northern Irishman, who blatantly claimed:

“It’ll be the perfect length for the Ryder Cup in September.”

As the post came up, the fans dropped mixed reviews. One fan said:

“He looks great.”

Another commented:

“He’s about to go off I sense IMO.”

Others shared sarcastic comments, like one said:

“Hope so!!!”

Another said:

“Just for men buddy.”

Again, a netizen commented:

“Rory noooooooo.”

Fan comments ( via Instagram)

McIlroy is leading the Genesis Scottish Open with 11 under. He shot 68 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the second round, he fired 65 with one birdie on the front nine and five on the back nine. He scored 66 in the last round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

The golfer won three tournaments in 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship, and the Masters Tournament with 21 under, 12 under, and 11 under, respectively.

Rory McIlroy shared his views on Keegan Bradley being the playing captain

Rory McIlroy joined the press conference at the Genesis Scottish Open to share his views on Keegan Bradley, who might serve as the playing captain at the upcoming Ryder Cup. McIlroy said ( via ASAP Sports):

“Keegan has played great. He's had a great year. He had the win at the Travelers. Obviously I'm not in those conversations and from an outside perspective, it's going to be interesting to see what the U.S. Team does with that. I definitely think the U.S. Team is better with Keegan playing than not playing. I definitely think he's one of the best 12 American players right now. It's going to be an interesting couple months to see how that all shakes out.”

He continued,

“I think they give the captaincy -- it's a different perspective, absolutely. It really feels like it's a player-led team in America, and obviously we have our input as player on The European Team but we do have that one figurehead in Luke. I think that's important.”

McIlroy will serve for the European team at the 2025 Ryder Cup, and the tournament will start on September 26 at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York. The last Ryder Cup was won by the European side in 2023, when Luke Donald led the team.

