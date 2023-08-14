“He is a loser and a p***y” – When Krista Glover’s infamous altercation with Lucas Glover after a bad round was revealed by the police

The moment Lucas Glover triumphed at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, August 13, his wife Krista Glover embraced him tightly to celebrate the golfer's second straight title win on the PGA Tour in as many weeks.

Glover married Krista back in 2012, but their relationship faced trouble in 2018 when he accused his wife of domestic violence. It happened during the Players Championship when Krista was upset about Lucas performing poorly at the event.

Following Lucas' 78 on the third day at TPC Sawgrass, Krista drank all day and then abused the golfer, calling him a loser. She didn't stop there; she physically attacked him, and when his mother tried to intervene, Krista hurt her as well.

As per police reports. Krista Glover was arrested after the third round and accused of domestic violence.

In the report filed at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department, Lucas Glover's statement read, as quoted via Golf Digest:

"When he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him how he is a loser and a p***y, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he'd better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again."

Police found many cuts on Lucas and his mother's body. However, Glover didn't want the police to arrest Krista and prevented them from doing that. Krista said she was attacked by her mother-in-law, but police found no visible injury.

The report further mentioned that Krista made attempts to avoid entering the police car and employed various tactics to prevent them from doing so, resulting in damage to the vehicle. Additionally, Krista tried unsuccessfully to flee once her handcuffs were loosened, only to be recaptured. She also made threats and verbally abused the police.

A couple of days later, Lucas Glover shared a note on Twitter. It read:

"On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called. Everyone is fine."

"Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and that Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation."

Expand Tweet

What's next for Lucas Glover?

The 43-year-old golfer will next be seen at the BMW Championship, which is the second of the three Playoff events. He is currently fourth in the FedEx Cup standings after earning 2000 points from the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The BMW Championship will take place from Thursday, August 17, to Sunday, August 20 at Olympia Fields, Illinois. Only 50 players will compete at the event, and the top 30 will qualify for the Tour Championship.

Lucas Glover has been in red-hot form recently and has made five top-six finishes in his last six starts and secured two titles. One more good week can open his doors for the Ryder Cup as well, which he is yet to play in his career.