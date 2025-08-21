"He may not like it" - PGAT past champion draws parallel between Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods

PGAT past champion Johnson Wagner made a comparison between Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods. Scheffler has been in great form since the start of the 2025 season. By now, the golfer has clinched five victories and top 10 finishes in fifteen out of 18 tournaments he played in.Watching his excellence on the greens, Wagner compared Scheffler’s dominance with Woods in his prime. The past champion joined the SiriusXM PGA Tour and shared his views, which were:“There’s no other person you can compare him to…It's not winning five times for back to back years…it's the consistency in which he's doing it…the only person you can compare him to is Tiger in 2000…he may not like it...he wants to sort of push it off but man he is impressive.”Scottie Scheffler will next appear at the Tour Championship as one of the top 30 finishers on the FedEx Cup standings. The Tour Championship is the last event of the FedEx Cup series.How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 season?Scottie Scheffler had five triumphs in 2025, including THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with 31 under, the PGA Championship with 11 under, the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday with 10 under, The Open with 17 under, and the BMW Championship with 15 under. Here's a list of the World No. 1’s 2025 performances on the PGA Tour so far:2025 PGA Tour tournaments AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T9, 67-70-69-67, 15 underWM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale: T25, 69-66-68-72, 9 underThe Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines: T3, 70-67-76-66, 9 underArnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge: T11, 71-72-71-70, 4 underTHE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T20, 69-70-72-73, 4 underTexas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T2, 67-62-69-63, 19 underMasters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: 4th place finish, 68-71-72-69, 8 underRBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T8, 64-70-68-70, 12 underTHE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch: Winner, 61-63-66-63, 31 underPGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Winner, 69-68-65-71, 11 underCharles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T4, 68-71-64-69, 8 underThe Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: Winner, 70-70-68-70, 10 underU.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T7, 73-71-70-70, 4 overTravelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T6, 62-69-72-65, 12 underGenesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club: T8, 67-68-69-67, 9 underThe Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: Winner, 68-64-67-68, 17 underFedEx St. Jude Championship at the TPC Southwind: T3, 67-66-65-67, 15 underBMW Championship at the Caves Valley Golf Club: Winner, 66-65-67-67, 15 under