“He doesn't necessarily try to control us” - Paul Casey commends Captain Bryson DeChambeau despite LIV Hong Kong press conference absence

Paul Casey was in full praise of his Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau after winning the LIV Golf Hong Kong event despite the latter being absent from their post-tournament press conference.

Casey had a good week at the Hong Kong Golf Club as he finished joint runner-up after losing to Abraham Ancer in the playoff. Further, he was also part of the Crushers GC, which won the second straight title in the team portion.

Following the team's win, only Casey was present to attend the press conference. Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III had a flight to catch while Captain DeChambeau was also unavailable.

The Englishman praised DeChambeau's captaincy, terming him 'bloody good captain'. He said, as per the Mirror.co.uk:

"And I think part of being a good captain is letting guys do what they do best in order to -- go do what you need to do in order to play the best golf. He doesn't necessarily try to control us. You get what you get. We've had some great results. Jeddah was obviously a shock.

"That was out of left field, the guys shooting 20-under par on Sunday was ridiculous. But even today. I don't think we were even on the leaderboard with nine holes to go. So proud of them." Casey put in one of his best LIV Golf performances to date during Sunday's final round at Hong Kong Golf Club.

Currently, the Crushers GC is leading the season standings with two wins and a runner-up finish in four starts this season. With 100 points, they are 44 points ahead of the second-placed Torque GC.

How much did Paul Casey receive at the LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Paul Casey received $1.875 million for the joint runner-up finish at the LIV Golf Hong Kong. The purse size of the event was $25 million, with $20 million reserved for the individual portion. Winner Abraham Ancer bagged $4 million for the win.

Here's the payout for the LIV Golf Hong Kong:

1: Abraham Ancer (-13) $4,000,000

2: Paul Casey (-13) $1,875,000

2: Cameron Smith (-13) $1,875,000

T4: Joaquin Niemann (-12) $900,000

T4: Carlos Ortiz (-12) $900,000

T6: Kevin Na (-11) $650,000

T6: Bryson DeChambeau (-11) $650,000

T8: Richard Bland (-10) $396,071

T8: Graeme McDowell (-10) $396,071

T8: Charles Howell III (-10) $396,071

T8: Ian Poulter (-10) $396,071

T8: Dean Burmester (-10) $396,071

T8: Jon Rahm (-10) $396,071

T8: Henrik Stenson (-10) $396,071

T15: Lucas Herbert (-9) $278,750

T15: Adrian Meronk (-9) $278,750

T15: Harold Varner III (-9) $278,750

T15: Eugenio Chacarra (-9) $278,750

T19: Sam Horsfield (-8) $245,000

T19: Louis Oosthuizen (-8) $245,000

T21: Dustin Johnson (-7) $204,286

T21: Talor Gooch (-7) $204,286

T21: Martin Kaymer (-7) $204,286

T21: Scott Vincent (-7) $204,286

T21: Tyrrell Hatton (-7) $204,286

T21: Sebastián Muñoz (-7) $204,286

T21: Matt Jones (-7) $204,286

28: Brooks Koepka (-6) $180,000

T29: Peter Uihlein (-5) $165,000

T29: Marc Leishman (-5) $165,000

T29: Patrick Reed (-5) $165,000

T29: Andy Ogletree (-5) $165,000

T29: Bubba Watson (-5) $165,000

T34: Brendan Steele (-4) $146,250

T34: David Puig (-4) $146,250

T34: Cameron Tringale (-4) $146,250

T34: Anirban Lahiri (-4) $146,250

T38: Caleb Surratt (-3) $137,500

T38: Sergio Garcia (-3) $137,500

T38: Pat Perez (-3) $137,500