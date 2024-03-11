“He doesn't necessarily try to control us” - Paul Casey commends Captain Bryson DeChambeau despite LIV Hong Kong press conference absence

Paul Casey was in full praise of his Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau after winning the LIV Golf Hong Kong event despite the latter being absent from their post-tournament press conference.
Casey had a good week at the Hong Kong Golf Club as he finished joint runner-up after losing to Abraham Ancer in the playoff. Further, he was also part of the Crushers GC, which won the second straight title in the team portion.
Following the team's win, only Casey was present to attend the press conference. Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III had a flight to catch while Captain DeChambeau was also unavailable.
The Englishman praised DeChambeau's captaincy, terming him 'bloody good captain'. He said, as per the Mirror.co.uk:
"And I think part of being a good captain is letting guys do what they do best in order to -- go do what you need to do in order to play the best golf. He doesn't necessarily try to control us. You get what you get. We've had some great results. Jeddah was obviously a shock.
"That was out of left field, the guys shooting 20-under par on Sunday was ridiculous. But even today. I don't think we were even on the leaderboard with nine holes to go. So proud of them." Casey put in one of his best LIV Golf performances to date during Sunday's final round at Hong Kong Golf Club.
Currently, the Crushers GC is leading the season standings with two wins and a runner-up finish in four starts this season. With 100 points, they are 44 points ahead of the second-placed Torque GC.
How much did Paul Casey receive at the LIV Golf Hong Kong?
Paul Casey received $1.875 million for the joint runner-up finish at the LIV Golf Hong Kong. The purse size of the event was $25 million, with $20 million reserved for the individual portion. Winner Abraham Ancer bagged $4 million for the win.
Here's the payout for the LIV Golf Hong Kong:
- 1: Abraham Ancer (-13) $4,000,000
- 2: Paul Casey (-13) $1,875,000
- 2: Cameron Smith (-13) $1,875,000
- T4: Joaquin Niemann (-12) $900,000
- T4: Carlos Ortiz (-12) $900,000
- T6: Kevin Na (-11) $650,000
- T6: Bryson DeChambeau (-11) $650,000
- T8: Richard Bland (-10) $396,071
- T8: Graeme McDowell (-10) $396,071
- T8: Charles Howell III (-10) $396,071
- T8: Ian Poulter (-10) $396,071
- T8: Dean Burmester (-10) $396,071
- T8: Jon Rahm (-10) $396,071
- T8: Henrik Stenson (-10) $396,071
- T15: Lucas Herbert (-9) $278,750
- T15: Adrian Meronk (-9) $278,750
- T15: Harold Varner III (-9) $278,750
- T15: Eugenio Chacarra (-9) $278,750
- T19: Sam Horsfield (-8) $245,000
- T19: Louis Oosthuizen (-8) $245,000
- T21: Dustin Johnson (-7) $204,286
- T21: Talor Gooch (-7) $204,286
- T21: Martin Kaymer (-7) $204,286
- T21: Scott Vincent (-7) $204,286
- T21: Tyrrell Hatton (-7) $204,286
- T21: Sebastián Muñoz (-7) $204,286
- T21: Matt Jones (-7) $204,286
- 28: Brooks Koepka (-6) $180,000
- T29: Peter Uihlein (-5) $165,000
- T29: Marc Leishman (-5) $165,000
- T29: Patrick Reed (-5) $165,000
- T29: Andy Ogletree (-5) $165,000
- T29: Bubba Watson (-5) $165,000
- T34: Brendan Steele (-4) $146,250
- T34: David Puig (-4) $146,250
- T34: Cameron Tringale (-4) $146,250
- T34: Anirban Lahiri (-4) $146,250
- T38: Caleb Surratt (-3) $137,500
- T38: Sergio Garcia (-3) $137,500
- T38: Pat Perez (-3) $137,500