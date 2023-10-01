“He needs to be tested for drug use” - Golf fans react as Viktor Hovland ends his Ryder Cup campaign with 3-1-1 record

The three-day Ryder Cup between Europe and USA event will come to a close on Sunday with the action-packed singles matches. Both the teams have been competing hard but Team Europe has stolen the show so far.

On the third day of the event, Team Europe player Viktor Hovland cruised to a 4-and-3 win against Collin Morikawa. To share this news, the PGA Tour took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

Viktor Hovland claims the first match of the day for #TeamEurope

Many fans started commenting immediately after the post went viral. One user felt that Hovland should go for a drug use test.

“He needs to be tested for drug use”

Hovland's victory helped Luke Donald’s team take a 11.5-5.5 lead. Following this, the European team only needed three points to reclaim the Ryder Cup trophy. It must be noted that there are still 11 matches left before the event concludes.

Viktor Hovland elated after the Saturday Foursomes Match

On Day 2, Team USA's Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were paired against Europe teammates Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg. The American team needed a good start to catch up with Team Europe.

However, things didn't go their way as the American pair were down six after eight holes of the match. They double-bogeyed two of the first three holes and bogeyed the third one. This led Team USA to lose 9&7 to the young European pair.

Hovland was elated with the win as this was the largest margin of victory ever in an 18-hole match at the biennial competition.