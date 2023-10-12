“He has nothing left to prove”: Gary Player on Tiger Woods comeback, Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup selection, Dustin Johnson snub, and more (Exclusive)

Gary Player has long been cemented in the history of golf as one of the greatest of all time. The nine-time Major champion has won well over 150 professional events worldwide throughout his storied career. He is a global ambassador of the game and a true pioneer in incorporating fitness and nutrition into a golfer’s training regime.

At 87 years young, Mr. Player is still very active. He practices and plays golf regularly, still exercises daily, desfigns golf courses, and does so much good for so many people through his and his late wife Vivienne’s foundation.

Mr. Player is as vibrant, optimistic, opinionated, and lively today as he was as a fresh-faced kid just starting out in 1953 at the age of 18.

World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player talks fitness (of course), Tiger, slow play, bifurcation, Ryder Cup, and more

Editor’s note: The following 1-on-1 conversation has been edited and condensed.

You are a living legend, having won more than 160 professional tournaments on six continents over seven decades. You are an international ambassador of the game and have been for a very long time. What are you most proud of through the course of your career?

Gary Player:

“I am most proud of having won the grand slam on the regular tour and the senior tour especially. People underestimate how hard it is to win consistently as you age. But I take great pride in how I kept my body and mind in top shape. I’m still breaking my age every time I play golf. Every year, it gets a little easier.”

Mr. Fitness, I would love to learn what you still do, at 87 years YOUNG, in terms of your fitness today.

Gary Player:

“My fitness regimen has not changed much over my life. For me, it’s all about core and leg strength as well as training your mind to realize your body can still move fast. Muscle memory and repetition are key factors. I have several exercises I practice nearly every day, but I am always trying to learn how to improve. Basically, never stop moving, fast.”

How much pride do you have in seeing the evaluation of golfers as being known as athletes?

Mr. Player:

“It was only a matter of time before golfers were forced to adopt a strict training program as we see it gives many a significant advantage in our sport. Very proud to be one of, if not the first, to truly incorporate weight and body strength training into preparing for long and grueling golf seasons.”

Your impact goes far beyond playing the game...can you share more on the impact the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation has had for so many?

Mr. Player:

“Vivienne loved so many people, especially children, which makes sense because she left this world with six children, 22 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. I made a promise to her as she was battling cancer that we would continue our work of supporting children in need through things like education and housing. Everything they need to change their lives for the positive.”

What course design projects are currently going on, and what are planned?

Mr. Player:

“I’m pleased to still be active in golf course design as it seems the world has entered another golden age of architecture with new courses opening all around the world. Gary Player Design is currently working on a Par 3 course in Dubai, along with several other projects we hope to announce soon.”

I would love to get your thoughts on one of the hottest topics in golf currently…

First, the "Distance Problem" in golf, rolling back the ball, and the bifurcation of the rules.

Mr. Player:

“Hard goods manufacturers like PXG have become so innovative with their technology that we all must eventually come to a solution, or the professionals will be driving par 5 greens. People love long driving, but champions are made with putting. Will we see a specific golf ball for professional events in the future? Maybe. That’s for golf’s governing bodies to decide, and we must respect their conclusion. The debate will rage on, but I have no qualms with companies continuing to improve their products for amateur and weekend golfers.”

LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson claimed that he would’ve made the Ryder Cup squad if he was playing on the PGA Tour. Do you agree with this?

Mr. Player:

“Dustin is a very talented golfer, a major champion, and has had success for many years. But I hate the word 'if.' He did not have as good of a year as Brooks Koepka, who was a captain’s selection for the Ryder Cup team. Being a captain is tough, so we must respect Zach Johnson’s decision to leave him off.”

Do you think Phil Mickelson would have had a chance of making the Ryder Cup team this year if he still played on the PGA Tour?

Mr. Player:

“Again with the 'if.' Phil seems fine with his decision and knew he likely would not be part of this year’s team if he left the PGA Tour. My hope is the golf world will be united going forward.”

Despite all his injury setbacks and his heroic effort in the Masters, do you think Tiger still has the motivation or will to compete for Majors next season?

Mr. Player:

“Tiger’s presence greatly impacts the interest of golf worldwide in a positive way. Just like I said years ago, before his previous comeback, we want him to compete again, but only if he feels he has a chance to win. Otherwise, he has nothing left to prove. Not to me or anyone else. Though I do hope he can start playing in majors again soon. Will that be next year? Only time will tell.”

A lot of players have complained about slow play, especially this season with Patrick Cantlay and many more golfers under the spotlight. What do you make of that? Should there be more stringent penalties for this?

Mr. Player:

“No one wants to constantly wait on the group ahead to finish a hole. Golf is all about self-policing; it’s part of what makes our game so great. Correct me if I am wrong, but tournaments will already penalize players for slow play. It is rare, I know that. The pace of play is important, not just on the professional ranks but at courses across the world. We all want to enjoy the limited time we have to play.”

What do you make of Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup selection? Do you think it was justified, given his poor form this season? If not, who do you think should’ve replaced him?

Mr. Player:

“Justin has a tremendous matchplay record and won a major just last year. So, I am sure Zach Johnson factored that into his decision. That’s why he is the captain, to put his team in the best position he thinks to win. As I know from past Presidents Cup captaincies, it is extremely difficult to be the leader.”

“I’m very much against captain’s picks,” you said in a recent interview; what system would you have implemented if you were in charge of picking a 12-man team for the Ryder Cup?

Mr. Player:

“I stated that because I respect the ranking system. Hot players should be rewarded. Simple as that.”