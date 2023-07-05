"He is probably the lead guy right now" - Graeme McDowell advocates for Sergio Garcia's addition to the Ryder Cup team to not look 'foolish'

Graeme McDowell has some advice for the DP World Tour and European Captain Luke Donald ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup- to not look foolish. A former vice-captain of the Ryder Cup team himself, McDowell strongly thinks that Sergio Garcia should be considered for the team.

The Ryder Cup teams are under a lot of scrutiny since the signing of the LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger. After leaving their respective Tours, LIV Golfers would not be a part of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

However, the new merger has changed that. For US Captain Zach Johnson it is inevitable that at least one or two LIV Golf players will be on the roster, including the likes of Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, or even Patrick Reed.

Ryder Cup Europe



Viktor Hovland has his sights set on Rome "I haven't experienced a Ryder Cup in Europe but I've heard it's incredible."Viktor Hovland has his sights set on Rome "I haven't experienced a Ryder Cup in Europe but I've heard it's incredible." 💬Viktor Hovland has his sights set on Rome 🏆 https://t.co/3hViyatdWb

For European team captain Donald however, it is different. The team has decided not to make any new LIV Golf additions to the team, and proceed as originally planned. Graeme McDowell however, has advocated for Sergio Garcia to be a part of the team.

Speaking via the Mirror he said:

"To ignore LIV because of politics when the US have those players in their side doesn't make any sense. It makes Europe's tour look foolish. I think Sergio Garcia is probably the lead guy right now and I think the European team room would be better with a Sergio Garcia in it."

Graeme McDowell wants strong Europe team at 2023 Ryder Cup

With Brooks Koepka almost certainly making the US Ryder Cup team, Graeme McDowell thinks that the European team should also make some space for talented LIV Golf players.

"Talor Gooch and Brooks Koepka are going to be on the US Ryder Cup team, I think that's pretty obvious. I hope that if one of the European players at LIV puts in a summer deserving of a spot on the Ryder Cup side that the landscape would be available for that to happen," McDowell said.

For the 2023 team, Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, and Jim Furyk have been appointed as vice-captains. As it stands on the points board, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are overwhelming favorites. Along with them, Yannik Paul, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tyrrell Hatton currently occupy the top 6 automatic qualification spots.

