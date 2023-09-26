“He puts me in my place” – Charlie Woods opens up on having Tiger Woods as his Caddie at golf events

Charlie Woods booked a place at the Notah Begay III National Championship on Sunday. The 14-year-old won in the second round of the 14-15 age division in the Last Chance Regional to confirm the spot. Interestingly, the prodigy had his father and legendary golfer Tiger Woods on the bag.

Following the win, Charlie revealed that it was "great" to have his father backing him on the golf course. According to the young golfer, his legendary father is of big help as a caddie. Charlie said that they ‘take it one shot at a time’ and Tiger ‘puts him in his place’ from time to time.

Opening up on the 47-year-old carrying the bag for him, Charlie Woods said, as quoted by People:

“We just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place from time to time. I’ll talk about the next tee shot and he’s like, ‘No. This is the shot we’re going to focus on. Focus up. This is what we’re gonna do.’"

The golfer's comment came after he won the event at Mission Inn in Orlando with his career-best score. He carded a 71 and 66, including a clutch birdie on the final two holes to take a one-shot win.

Interestingly, Charlie had recorded his career-best 68 in this event last year. The golfer signed the big scorecard on his way to finishing T-4 in the 12-13 age division.

Charlie Woods said:

"Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me … you have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it’s not going to be given. Just took it one shot at a time, don’t think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That’s it."

Tiger on the experience of playing with son Charlie Woods

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Tiger Woods has turned caddie for his son. The 82-time PGA winner, recovering from ankle surgery, walked alongside Charlie during his Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event back in June. The young golfer won the 14-15 age division of the event.

Tiger and Charlie teamed up for the first time back in 2020. The ace golfer dubbed their first public golf experience together ‘indescribable.’

Tiger Woods said to reporters, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It's memories for a lifetime."

Opening up on Charlie, he added:

"I'm proud of whatever direction he chooses, whether he sticks with the game or not. That's one of the things that we made sure of. That Charlie was Charlie."

Charlie Woods will next be seen competing in the Koasati Pines at Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana. The event is planned to be held between November 4-6.