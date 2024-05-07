“He puts a TON of spin on his short game shots” - Michael S Kim lauds Alex Noren’s "unique" game while listing thoughts from CJ Cup

Michael S Kim has praised Alex Noren for his performance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. The PGA Tour event concluded on Sunday, May 5, with Taylor Pendrith emerging victorious.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Kim shared his experience and thoughts on the event. He shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account in which the golfer spoke about the highlights of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Michael S Kim appreciated Alex Noren for his unique swings, writ:

"Alex Noren doesn’t slice it nearly as much as his practice swings make it look haha. His ball position is pretty far up in his stance which makes his swing direction even more left but I imagine that he also has a lot of wrist angles and dragging of the club to offset that. It’s an interesting move but man he’s good. "

Additionally, Kim also spoke about Noren's short game by writing:

"Also because of his unique move, he puts a TON of spin on his short game shots. You will spin it more if you slice it but it’ll also spin more right once it gets on the green and also potential to get too steep but he’s got that stuff dialed."

Expand Tweet

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event was the regular PGA Tour event. It featured a full-size field and a cutline after 36 holes. Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith played impressively well in the event and registered a one-stroke victory over Ben Kohles.

A look into the performances of Alex Noren and Michael S Kim at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

Michael S. Kim and Alex Noren showcased contrasting performances at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. While Noren delivered an applause-worthy performance, finishing third on the leaderboard, Kim struggled with his game and failed to make the cut at the event.

Noren began smoothly with a round of 64, the lowest of the four rounds he played. He maintained his pace in the second round with a 68, successfully making the cut.

In the third round, Noren shot six birdies and just one bogey to score 5-under 66, followed by a final round of 6-under 65. He finished just two strokes behind the winner, securing solo third position on the leaderboard.

In contrast, Michael S. Kim had a rough start in the first round, shooting 70. He followed up with a 68 on Friday, May 3, finishing under par 4 at the event but missing the cut by two strokes.

Next, PGA Tour players will compete at the Wells Fargo Championship scheduled from May 9 to 12. It's a signature event and thus features a limited player field. Rory McIlroy is the top-ranked player at the Wells Fargo Championship this week.