"He really needs to get over it" - Rory McIlroy’s comments on LIV golfers' Ryder Cup absence do not sit well with golf fans 

Rory McIlroy doesn't miss the LIV Golf members who are not present at the Ryder Cup.

There is just one player from that tour on either the United States or Europe this weekend, and that isn't a big surprise or disappointment for the Irish golfer.

He stated that he does not miss them and hopes that they would take this as a lesson:

"I think this week of all weeks, its going to hit home with them that they are not here and I think they are going to miss being here more than we’re missing them…. I think this week is a realization that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week, and that’s tough."

Expand Tweet

That hasn't gone down well with golf fans. McIlroy has long been critical of the rebel tour, expressing numerous times that he wishes it to go away. He's been one of its most vocal detractors, but other fans don't want to hear from him.

Fans left upset by Rory McIlroy's comments on LIV golfers

Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup

One fan was surprised by the Irishman's comments and pointed out that Brooks Koepka is on the team, so it's not as if the rebel tour is entirely absent. They also stated that the money LIV granted them makes missing this weekend worthwhile.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said that McIlroy's comments prove that the Ryder Cup is not about getting the best golfers in the world. Instead, it's a way for the politics of the sport to play out according to them and they won't be watching.

Expand Tweet

One fan, who has a particular disdain for Rory McIlroy, said that the golfer looks even worse in their eyes after his comments.

Expand Tweet

Another went so far as to call him "woke", which has become quite a derogatory term for many.

Expand Tweet

One fan couldn't believe that this was still a topic of discussion. The PGA Tour and LIV Golf agreed to a merger of sorts, so the fact that it's still being viewed in this light is puzzling for many.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said that this was an embarrassing look for Rory McIlroy. They believe that he needs to let go of this conversation and move forward.

Expand Tweet

McIlroy is unlikely to stop talking about LIV Golf in the future, though. He's been a vocal detractor since the very beginning. He admitted that not having certain LIV players was strange for the team.

Team Europe standouts such as Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are not involved after their departure for LIV. There are others, such as former captain Henrik Stenson.

He was removed and replaced by Luke Donald after he defected to LIV Golf. Their decisions to leave the PGA Tour have not come without consequences. Losing out on the Ryder Cup appears to be one of them.

Nevertheless, with the upcoming merger between the tours, there could be a much easier path to the Ryder Cup for those golfers in the future.