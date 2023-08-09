"He has all the receipts" - Alan Shipnuck claims new book exposes Phil Mickelson's shocking $40,000,000 gambling exploits

Phil Mickelson's gambling habits had previously gotten him into a lot of problems. The six-time major champion had lost millions of dollars in gambling.

Recently, Alan Shipnuck, a golf author, has made a shocking accusation about the golfer's former gambling addiction. Shipnuck stated on Twitter that he had read Billy Walters' memoir Gambler, which dedicated two chapters to Mickelson's gambling habits.

Alan said that he couldn't disclose many details because he had signed an NDA, although he did write that Walter possesses Mickelson's sports betting receipts.

Alan Shinchuk tweeted on Tuesday:

"I have read Billy Walters’s autobiography GAMBLER. Can’t say anything specific (yet!) since I had to sign an NDA but he’s quite a character and it’s a wild read. Walters devotes 2 chapters to his ex-friend Mickelson. He has all the receipts on Phil’s sports betting and HOLY SHIT!"

Alan Shipnuck @AlanShipnuck I have read Billy Walters’s autobiography GAMBLER. Can’t say anything specific (yet!) since I had to sign an NDA but he’s quite a character and it’s a wild read. Walters devotes 2 chapters to his ex-friend Mickelson. He has all the receipts on Phil’s sports betting and HOLY SHIT!

It's worth noting that Alan released a biography of Mickelson last year titled "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar" in which he spoke about the golfer's gambling addiction and claimed that he lost roughly $40 million from 2010 to 2014.

"My gambling got to a point of being reckless"- When Phil Mickelson opened up about his gambling habits

Mickelson's gambling addiction became public after Alan Shipnuck published his biography last year. Mickelson struggled to pay off his debts while earning roughly $40 million each year, according to the golf author.

According to several reports, the six-time major champion negotiated a deal with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf last year to pay off his debts, which only brought hate his way.

The American golfer, on the other hand, justified the contract with LIV by saying (to Shipnuck):

"They're scary motherf--kers to get involved with. ... They killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

In an interview with Sports Illustrated journalist Bob Harig in 2022, Mickelson revealed being addicted to gambling, which became uncomfortable for him at one time. The former Masters champion claimed that he needed "hundreds hours of therapy" to deal with the emotional anguish it created.

"My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it. And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I’m at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time," he stated.

Mickelson also complimented his wife Amy for her unwavering support during his worst phase of life.

"Amy has been very supportive of it and with me and the process. We’re at place after many years where I feel comfortable with where that is. It isn’t a threat to me or my financial security. It was just a number of poor decisions," he added.

It is worth noting that Mickelson has paid off his debts and is enjoying his golf experience on the LIV Golf.