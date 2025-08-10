"He & Rory McIlroy should retire" - Fans react to Jordan Spieth's tough last round at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season may have come to an abrupt end after a heartbreaking finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, August 11, and fans online didn’t hold back. The three-time major winner bogeyed the 18th hole in the final round, dropping from 48th to a projected 52nd in the FedExCup standings, just outside the cutoff for next week’s BMW Championship.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner shot a 2-under 68 in Round 4 to finish tied for 40th, but his late mistake ended his playoff chances. NUCLR Golf shared the update on X, sparking a wave of fan reactions online.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🚨🫧❌ #UPDATE — After being on the bubble throughout his round, Jordan Spieth had a costly bogey at the last and is now projected to fall outside of the top 50 needed to advance to next week’s BMW Championship. His season appears to be over.

Some were blunt, with one user comparing the former World No. 1 with five-time major winner Rory McIlroy and claiming both should retire. The comment read:

"He & Rory should retire!"

Another wrote:

"That's a tough way to end the round. See ya next season.."

Another fan added:

"Disgrace for the US if he somehow is picked for the Ryder Cup."

"Could seriously do with some time away from the game. Looks like he just goes through the motions these days," another user commented.

One user reflected on his drop in form:

"He was the guy who fellow players feared a few years ago. Can't see him coming close to winning another major."

Screenshot of Fan Reactions from NUCLR Golf's post on X

This week was Jordan Spieth’s 300th PGA Tour start. He hasn't lifted a trophy since the 2022 RBC Heritage. In 2025, he teed it up in 19 events, recording four top-10s and eight top-25s, missing two cuts, and withdrawing once. He currently ranks 52nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

How did Jordan Spieth perform at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Jordan Spieth began his campaign at TPC Southwind on Thursday with a 1-under 69, making three birdies and two bogeys. In Friday’s second round, he opened with a bogey, followed by a birdie and another bogey to turn in 36, one over. On the back nine, he made two birdies and a bogey to shoot 34, one under, for an even-par 70.

In Saturday’s third round, starting on the 10th tee, he carded four birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey on his first nine. On the front nine, he added two birdies and two bogeys to post another even-par 70.

On Sunday, Spieth birdied the 1st and 5th, bogeyed the 6th, birdied the 7th, and bogeyed the 8th to make the turn at 34, one under. He added birdies at 13 and 16 but dropped a shot on the last hole to finish with a 2-under 68.

For the week, Jordan Spieth totaled 16 birdies, 11 bogeys, and one double bogey.

