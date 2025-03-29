"He ruined golf," "Best I've ever seen" - Fans left divided over a tweet about Tiger Woods being electric in his prime

For many, the name Tiger Woods has been synonymous with the game of golf. With the Masters less than two weeks away, clips of the legendary moments of previous editions are rocketing around social media. The golf account on X, NUCLR GOLF, posted a video of Woods on Friday that garnered a bevy of responses from golf fans.

In 2011, Tiger Woods entered The Masters with his game in poor form, having not won a PGA Tour event since the infamous scandal that became public in late 2009. Tiger entered the final round seven shots behind leader Rory McIlroy. Tiger would end up tied for the lead during the round, in large part due to his opening nine score of 31.

The video posted by NUCLR GOLF is of Tiger Woods making an "electric" eagle on the eighth hole in the final round of the 2011 Masters. That eagle catapulted Woods into contention on what was one of the most exciting final rounds in recent history at The Masters.

Woods ultimately lost by four shots to Charl Schwartzel, but his five under-par 31 on the front nine had the fans captivated. NUCLR GOLF's video received both positive and negative responses from users about Tiger and his impact on the game of golf.

"He ruined golf. I don’t have to explain it. Y’all get it," one user replied to the video.

This was one of many users who either criticized the golf legend in the comments, one even baselessly accusing him of using steroids.

"He had every shot. Too bad for the steroid use…." one user replied.

Most of the replies were remarking upon Woods' dominance and how exciting his game was in his prime.

"Best I've ever seen. His domination of the game will never be seen again. Today's players just desire more money," one user repled to the video.

"Was there. Started the day down 7 shots. Tied for the lead on 10th tee. That place was more than loud that day. He didn't capitalize on the back 9, but that front 9 had alot of goosebumps walking around that day," another user replied.

Other users compared it to current golfers, arguing that they don't have nearly the skill that Woods did.

"What he did with a golf club is unparalleled. Many greats, but he’s the GOAT. These current tour players can all hit it far, but none can do what he did every single week for years," one user said.

One user remarked that they believe Jack Nicklaus was better than Woods.

"Jack Nicklaus was better," one user replied.

NUCLR GOLF's post has garnered more than 570,000 views since it was posted.

When will Tiger Woods play professional golf again?

Tiger Woods at The Masters 2024 (via Getty)

The golf future of Tiger Woods is uncertain in wake of his most recent injury. Woods announced on social media on March 11 that he had undergone surgery to repair a ruptured achilles. The recovery timeline for such an injury can vary from slightly less than a year to more than a year.

Tiger Woods last played on the PGA Tour last July at the Open Championship, in which he missed the cut by a wide margin. He struggled last year, only making the cut at The Masters and missing the cut at the three other majors. He withdrew from The Genesis Invitational in 2024 due to illness after the first round.

The 15-time major champion has played a limited schedule since his near-fatal car accident in 2021, and he hasn't contended in any PGA Tour events. We likely won't see him in action until late 2025 or 2026.

