"He’s 100% right," - Golf analyst backs Max Homa’s harsh criticism of social media

Max Homa has always been one of the most candid voices on the men's professional golf circuit. However, his recent comments on social media sparked many conversations, with one golf analyst firmly backing his statement.

Earlier this week, Max Homa made headlines when he explained why he has stepped back from social media by calling it a "garbage fire of mean people." While many were thrown by his bluntness, Rex Hoggard supported the golfer's take on the recent episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav.

Here's a look at what Hoggard had to say about Homa (via YouTube 14:44 - 15:44):

"To be fair to Max, when we ask a player a question, very few answer as well as Max does. He actually puts some thought into it—wants to give you a decent answer. He was asked something along the lines of, Why aren’t you on social media anymore? And he made the revelation that social media is a 'garbage fire of mean people.' And he’s 100% right. Like, I know that’s not a revelation to any of us."

Rex Hoggard did not hesitate to also point out Max Homa's complicated relationship with social media. He noted that before he became a multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Homa garnered a following on Twitter (now known as X) by taking jabs at other people.

While it built his brand, the golf analyst also pointed out that Max Homa was a part of the "garbage fire" culture that he now condemns. Hoggard said (via YouTube 15:10 - 15:40):

"Twitter/X, pretty much made his career. It made his personality. It made his brand. I think his play on the course brought it to a new level. But before he was winning, he was a social media star. And so I do feel like for roasting people - in other words, being mean. Well, yes, he did it in a very fun way. He would go after swings and things like that. But he was part of that cesspool - that garbage fire of mean people on social media."

Much like many other high-performance athletes, Homa decided to step back from social media to distance himself from toxic environments online. He aims to protect his mental health and focus on playing well on the golf course.

When is Max Homa's next tournament?

Max Homa posted his best finish of the 2025 PGA Tour season yet last week. He totalled 16 under par for 72 holes to claim the 5th position at the 2025 John Deere Classic with five other golfers, including Matt Kuchar and Kurt Kitayama.

The next events on the PGA Tour's calendar are the Genesis Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship, taking place in Scotland and Kentucky, respectively. However, as of July 7, Max Homa is not in the field list for either event.

