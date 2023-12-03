“He’s always been jealous of Tiger Woods”: Phil Mickelson sends Golf fans into meltdown with his most recent liked picture 

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are considered two of the greatest golfers ever to play post-2000. Both the Californian golfer were often involved in deadlocked matches on the PGA Tour during their career.

While Woods stayed loyal to the American golf tour, Mickelson made a hundreds of million dollar move to the newly found LIV Golf league, which halted their on-course rivalry.

Recently, NUCLR GOLF, one of the top golf update pages on social media, shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). It had a screenshot that showed Phil Mickelson's recently liked post on X which was somehow trolling the legendary Tiger Woods.

Fans could not watch the disrespectful gesture made by Mickelson on social media. One of the fans wrote,

"He’s always been jealous of Tiger"

Expand Tweet

A fan defended Mickelson, saying it was not his recently liked post.

Expand Tweet

There was a user who said that the reference to Lance Armstrong was related to drugs and said that the post that Mickelson liked was suggesting Tiger Woods had taken drugs.

Expand Tweet

There are multiple comments from fans that suggest their disappointment with Phil Mickelson. Here are some top comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were confused about whether Phil Mickelson liked that post. However, upon checking his X account, it has come out that the six-time major champion has truly liked that particular post.

Screengrab of Phil Mickelson's X profile

"The best scenario would be a tournament a month" - Tiger Woods plans his future ahead of making his comeback at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

After a recurring ankle injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club earlier this April, the 15-time major champion has returned to golf and currently playing in the ongoing 2023 Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods has completed the first three rounds at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. He has shot 75-70-71 in the first three rounds. He is currently placed on the T16 rank on the leaderboard.

Before the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Woods spoke with the reporter and shared his thoughts on making a comeback in the game of golf. As quoted by the Mirror, he said:

"The best scenario would be a tournament a month. I think that's realistic. My game feels rusty. I haven't played in a while … I'm just as curious as all of you as to what's going to happen."

Tiger Woods cleared that he does not have any pain that he had at the 2023 Masters. He added that the subtalar fusion procedure was a success.

"I don't have any of the pain that I had at Augusta in my ankle … that surgery was a success. My knee hurts, my back, the forces move to somewhere else. The procedures I've had done post-last couple of years, I've had a number of them," Woods said.

After the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods would be seen playing at the 2023 PNC Championship. He will partner with his son Charlie Woods at the father-son duo competition.