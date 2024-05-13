"He's back", "Mr. Quail Hollow!" - Fans applaud Rory McIlroy for winning the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy fired a low 6-under 65 on Sunday, May 12, to win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, defeating Xander Schauffele by a five-stroke margin. This was his fourth win at the Quail Hollow Club and his second PGA Tour win of the season.

Ahead of the final day at the Wells Fargo Championship, Schauffele held the 54-hole single-stroke lead, which he maintained for all three days. However, in the final round, he made four bogeys, just two birdies, and an eagle to shoot an even-par 71. McIlroy equaled him after two straight birdies on the 8th and 9th holes.

The Northern Irishman had reached eight-under for the round by the 15th hole with the help of two birdies and two eagles. The gap between him and Schauffele had become so huge by then that even the double bogey on the par-4, 18th hole couldn't affect the outcome, and he comfortably won by five shots.

Fans on social media congratulated McIlroy for his fourth Wells Fargo Championship win and showered him with praise, hoping that he will replicate his performance next week at the PGA Championship as well.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

"He's back," one fan wrote.

"Mr. Quail Hollow," another fan posted.

"Good! Hope it sparks a great run for him," one fan posted.

"Rory will always be my favorite golfer! CONGRATS ON ANOTHER ONE," this fan wrote.

"He was so good, coming from behind to get the win. Coming in to form at the right time with the #PGAChampionship coming up," another fan congratulated Rory McIlroy.

"Big win for Rory and great momentum heading into the PGA Championship at Valhalla. A spectacular round from Rory today, who seemed to be hitting on all cylinder against a great field. Xander did all he could, but was just overwhelmed by an amazing round of golf," one fan commented.

How much money did Rory McIlroy receive for winning the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship?

The purse size of the Wells Fargo Championship was $20 million and Rory McIlroy bagged $3.6 million for winning the title. Besides, he also won 700 FedEx Cup points. Runner-up Xander Schauffele received $2.16 million and 400 FedEx points.

Here's the payout for the Wells Fargo Championship:

