“He’s having a bad stretch”: Paige Spiranac defends 2x golf major winner Justin Thomas after ‘overrated’ claims

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac It’s wild to me that people are calling JT overrated because he’s having a bad stretch. He’s won 15 times on tour with 2 major wins. It’s golf…it will eat you alive and drive you crazy. We’ve all been there

Indeed, Justin Thomas has had a string of poor results this season. Cut in three of his last five tournaments (not counting The Open, where he will not make the cut either), and only three top 10s in 17 tournaments played, are some of them. This situation has led some fans to opine that Justin Thomas gets more credit than he really deserves.

Others, like Paige Spiranac, appreciate that Thomas is going through a rough patch in his playing career. They note, moreover, that this is a situation focused on the current season.

Between 2015 and 2022, Justin Thomas was winning at least one tournament per season and having other great performances. Last season, he was cut in only two of 21 tournaments played, with one win and 10 top 10s.

Justin Thomas has a career in professional golf of 10 years, in which he has won 15 PGA Tour tournaments, including twice the PGA Championship (2017 and 2022).

Justin Thomas at The Open Championship 2023

Justin Thomas' participation in The Open Championship has been, without a doubt, the most unfortunate of all the editions in which he has participated. Thomas finished with a score of +11 and is T136 with the second round still to be completed.

The first day was very difficult for Thomas, with five bogeys, two double bogeys, and a quadruple bogey on the 18th hole. His only two birdies of the day served only to make up the score of 11 over 82.

The second day was much better, although he was unable to do more than hold his score. This Friday, Thomas played for even par with three birdies and three bogeys, however, the bad was already done.

This is Thomas' seventh appearance at The Open Championship. In the previous six, his best placement had been T11 in 2019. He had been cut twice previously. As for the rest of the majors on the PGA Tour schedule, Thomas' performance is much better. In 23 appearances he has been cut only five times, with two victories (both at the PGA Championship) and five top 10s.