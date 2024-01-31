“He’s begging to be offered a contract from LIV” – Fans react to Justin Thomas bashing LIV Golf’s off-season acquisitions

Justin Thomas recently criticized LIV Golf for making an off-season acquisition of PGA Tour players such as Jon Rahm.

Last year, LIV Golf went on to sign Rahm in the off-season, making it one of the biggest acquisitions. The Spaniard reportedly signed a deal worth more than $550 million and was offered a separate team for the new season.

Thomas was recently asked about his opinions on the off-season acquisitions. He said, as per NUCLR Golf:

"At least from what Greg said, they haven't gotten anything close to what he's kind of said. It sounded like they were going to sign 10 or 15 people over however many months & haven't… I don't really know enough about what's going on to even kind of give a storyline."

"I think at the end of the day the guys that are out there that are still, if you want to call it kind of in their prime or can still play their best golf, I would say that their priorities are still set on the majors versus their season out there."

Fans online had mixed reactions to Thomas's opinions, and many took a dig at him. Below is a look at some of the reactions:

"He’s begging to be offered a contract from LIV but they don’t wanna give him one 😂😂😂"

"He’s unwittingly making the case for going to LIV—Nobody cares which tour they play for between majors."

"Honestly the liv field is starting to be pretty stacked and has some great personalities on it. Just hope the commentary is a bit better this year. And some of the team names are really annoying. But no one can deny that they are starting to build a decent product"

"Cry baby JT at it again 😂"

"Ahah JT. The guy that needed a 30 man no cut field to gather enough OWGR points to still be invite this week…a true merit based only system"

"So based on JT's 2023 results, does he now qualify as past his prime?"

"I guess anything to make yourself feel better."

"I sincerely think Richard Bland would bear JT more than half the time nowadays."

"The PGA players are getting tired of the blatant preferential treatment that Rory and JT receives."

"Ohhh, this got the LIV fanboys all kinds of riled up."

"JT is washed.. He should get on that money train. He’s not making a dime on the PGA because he’s washed up…."

What next for Justin Thomas?

Justin Thomas started his season a couple of weeks ago at the American Express, where he made a T3 finish. He is scheduled to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which will take place at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California from Thursday, February 1 to Sunday, February 4.