"He's the best friend that I could ever ask for"- Rory McIlroy sends heartfelt message to caddie for sticking with him despite 'unwarranted behavior'

Through all the ups and downs of the 2024 season, Rory McIlroy had one constant by his side. Harry Diamond has been the Northern Irish golfer's caddie for the better part of a decade. The caddie was by Rory's side when he lost the US Open in agonizing fashion, and also when he triumphed at the DP World Tour Championship

This time, Diamond got a special shoutout at the end of the Irishman's victory speech. An emotional Rory thanked his compatriot and caddie for his support and said (via Golf Monthly):

"Seven years, I guess, now. He gets his fair share of stick, which is not warranted. He's an amazing caddie. He's the best friend that I could ever ask for and... thanks mate."

McIlroy took home three trophies this year: the Wells Fargo Championship, Zurich Classic, and now the DP World Tour Championship. The latter tied him for all-time Order of Merit wins with Seve Ballesteros, one of the most successful and iconic golfers in European history.

The Irishman reflected on that fact after knocking down the winning putt:

"I think everyone knows what Seve means to European golf and to Ryder Cup players. European Ryder Cup locker room, all we have are quotes of Seve. We had a changing room with Seve's shirt from '95, the last Ryder Cup he played," McIlroy added.

McIlroy said that Ballesteros means "so much to European golf," and was proud to even be mentioned in the same breath as the Spaniard.

Rory McIlroy reflected on familial support during 2024

Rory McIlroy capped off 2024 with a DP World Tour Championship win (Image via Getty)

2024 was a difficult year for Rory McIlroy, who claimed that he went "through a lot" and "persevered a lot" this season. Calling the victory at the DP World Tour Championship a "fitting" conclusion to the year, McIlroy expressed gratitude to his family for their unwavering support. He said (via CNN):

“To be able to show Poppy what happened today and maybe some of the reasons why I’m not around all of the time because I’m working or practicing … it’s incredible that they were here with me this week and I’m excited to go celebrate with them."

The golfer added:

“It’s been quite the year, but I’m super happy with where I am in my career and in my life, and I feel like everything’s worked out the way it was supposed to.”

While Rory McIlroy couldn't break his Major drought after losing his grip on the US Open lead down the stretch to Bryson DeChambeau, he did end up adding three trophies and an Order of Merit to his overall career mantle.

