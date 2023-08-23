“He’s the best head-to-head match player in the world” – Geoff Ogilvy says dropping Justin Thomas from The Ryder Cup could be the ‘worst call ever'

Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup selection became a hot topic after the golfer failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 30-year-old American has been struggling with his form lately, causing several fans to make calls against picking him for the US team traveling to Rome. Despite the public opinion, former major champion Geoff Ogilvy has now come out to back him.

Making a bold statement about Thomas ahead of The Ryder Cup captain's selections, Ogilvy said that dropping him from the US team would be “the worst call ever.” The Aussie golfer also called Thomas the “best head-to-head match player in the world.” The 46-year-old PGA Tour veteran added that JT would be ‘his first pick’ despite his form.

Speaking about Justin Thomas’ Ryder Cup selection, Geoff Ogilvy said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“If they don’t take him (Justin Thomas), it’s the worst call ever. He’s the best head-to-head match player in the world.

“JT would be my first pick. I’ve been inside the ropes at enough Presidents Cups there’s just no chance you don’t take Justin. He does something to the team. He goes out front and leads and fist pumps and makes everyone behind him believe.”

Ogilvy further noted that he would play both Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in his team if he were Johnson. The veteran dubbed the duo “untouchable.” Interestingly, he addressed Captain Johnson’s conundrum and said that even he would consider picking FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover. However, he added that he wouldn’t pick Glover over Thomas in his team.

He said:

“It’s hard to not take Lucas (Glover) but you can’t take him at the expense of Justin Thomas.”

Can Justin Thomas make the Ryder Cup team?

It is pertinent to note that Justin Thomas, a two-time major champion and 15-time PGA Tour winner, hasn’t won an event since the PGA Championship last May. The golfer had forgettable outings at the US Open and the British Open, leading to his crashing out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

While Thomas is a proven asset for the US Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams, he’s yet to prove himself this season. The golfer might lose a spot on Johnson’s team despite tallying 17.5 points for the Americans across two Ryder Cups and three Presidents Cups, due to his ongoing run of bad form.

US team skipper Zach Johnson is scheduled to make his six captain’s picks on August 29. With several big names in contention, it’ll be interesting to see if Thomas makes the squad. The golfer will also have added competition if someone breaks out at this week’s Tour Championship, where Thomas is not playing.