“He's the best player in the world” - Brian Harman lauds Scottie Scheffler for coming back from five to win The Players Championship

Brian Harman shot a field-leading 64 on Saturday (March 16) at The Players Championship 2024. However, the 37-year-old eventually fell just one stroke shot of winner Scottie Scheffler. Harman failed to force a playoff in the end and watched on as the World No. 1 became the first player to successfully defend his title in the competition.

Harman, one of only four golfers to shoot a 64 during the weekend, finished at -19. However, the Georgia native was bested by Scheffler's -20. Following the loss, the former came out to laud the champion for his comeback from the five-shot deficit. The 2017 US Open winner dubbed Scheffler as the “best player in the world.”

Speaking about the champion after the final round at The Players Championship, Brian Harman said (at 0:52):

"He's the best player in the world and this is a championship golf course. So, as far as if you looked at it on paper, the best player this week won. That is kind of what you want in a golf tournament. We all had our chances and he just performed, and he out executed two or three more times in the rest of us."

Scottie Scheffler continues in-form run at The Players

As mentioned above, Scottie Scheffler’s win on Sunday made him the first-ever player to successfully defend The Players title. The 27-year-old golfer overcame a neck injury and a record five-shot deficit to reach the feat. Following the event, the ace golfer came out to dub his consistency as ‘great.’

Speaking after his big win, Scheffler noted that it’s “frustrating” to not get a win at events. Having won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, the PGA Tour star had his eyes set on the double this weekend. Interestingly, he claimed it “very frustrating” to not perform at his best.

Opening up about the consistency in his game, Scottie Scheffler said in his post-round interview:

"Consistency is great. It's definitely frustrating not getting close to winning tournaments and not winning tournaments. Phoenix (Open) was tough. Being there towards the end and not closing out the tournament, those losses, they hurt a lot. They really do.”

It is noteworthy that Scottie Scheffler came into The Players with +500 odds, according to SportsLine. He was the outright favorite to win, having already had six top-10 finishes under his belt this season. Scheffler now has eight wins on Tour over the last two years, making him a favorite for the upcoming Augusta Masters.