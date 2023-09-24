“He’s a big lad” - Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry discuss Jon Rahm’s chances of playing rugby owing to his ‘110 kilos’ 

Irish golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry recently attended a World Rugby Cup match between their home country and South Africa in France. The golfers were supporting their country and before the game, they spoke to Rugbypass TV at the Stade de France and shared their views on the game while talking with Andy Farrell.

The reporter asked the golfers to name someone from their team that could play rugby. Shane Lowry said that he really can't play against professional rugby players. He said:

"Have you seen the size these fellas. I'll run the water or bring out the kicking tee or something. I'll be like the head of entertainment in there."

While Rory McIlroy suggested that Jon Rahm can play the game as he is big and tall. McIlroy said:

"Jon Rahm is that guy. He is a big guy, 110 kilos. He's a big lad."

Both Shane and Rory agreed that Rahm could get on the rugby pitch and could do well.

It is important to note that Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy will play for the European team at the Ryder Cup next week and they will be joined by the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.

The biennial tournament is set to start on Friday, September 29 and will have its final on Sunday, October 1.

"It’s an unbelievable atmosphere here"- Rory Mcilroy talks about the Rugby World Cup

The four-time major champion was surprised to see a huge crowd watching the Ireland match at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

In an interview with Rugbypass TV, McIlroy said that it's unbelievable to see 80,000 people watching the game. The excitement and atmosphere at the venue were amazing, as the Northern Irish golfer said:

"It’s unbelievable when you see 80,000 people down (from pitchside) here, it looks a lot different to when you are in the stands. It’s an unbelievable atmosphere here.

“Apart from the opener, France v New Zealand, this is probably the most highly anticipated match of the tournament so far. To be here and experience the atmosphere, it’s unbelievable," he added.

Shane Lowry also opened up about the tournament. He spoke about Ireland's match against South Africa. Lowry said:

“These (South Africa) lads look pretty big! But Ireland are the best team in the world on paper. Tonight is a huge game and I think if they can set down a marker I think it’s huge for them,” said Lowry.

“In Ireland, we all want them to win and all want them to go the whole way. Tonight is a huge night in the step towards that. I think this team has a chance to do something that will be remembered forever. Ireland might never have the chance like this to win a World Cup again. This team has that chance and it’s exciting for the whole country," he added.

It is important to note that Ireland propelled themselves into the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup. They registered a victory over the defending champion South Africa by 13-8 in Paris.