“He’s checking the football scores” – When Tom Lehman exposed Phil Mickelson’s gambling story from the 2000 Presidents Cup

Phil Mickelson's love for gambling is not new to the world. The golfer has always enjoyed putting some money at stake for fun throughout his career.

Last year, Alan Shipnuck released the golfer's biography, "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar." He claimed the golfer lost more than $40 million in gambling. In an excerpt from Shipnuck's book, Tom Lehman shared one incident with the author that happened during the 2000 Presidents Cup.

Mickelson was paired with Lehman and was facing Mike Weir and Steve Elkington in the Foursomes. Lehman revealed that Mickelson didn't seem to care about his match at the Presidents Cup in 2000, as he was constantly checking football scores.

The five-time PGA Tour winner was quoted as saying via Golf Magic:

"Phil is hitting it everywhere — he's barely finished a hole through the first eight holes. He keeps saying, 'Don't worry, I’ll show up eventually.' On the ninth hole he buries it in the front bunker and is out of the hole again. He walks way back into the trees and is sitting on a stump with his back to everybody and his head down."

"I think he's giving himself a pep talk, so I go over there to try to make him feel better and he's got his phone out and he's checking the football scores."

Although Mickelson has publicly acknowledged his gambling addiction in the past, it has recently made headlines again due to the release of Billy Walters' new book, 'Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk,' which includes two dedicated chapters about the golfer.

Recently, Walters claimed that the 52-year-old golfer once asked him to put money on the 2012 Ryder Cup while still on the team. However, he added that he would give the benefit of the doubt to the ace golfer, saying that he might not have actually placed the bet.

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

The veteran golfer hasn't been on the golf course since LIV Golf Bedminster, which took place from August 11 to August 13. He will now compete at LIV Golf Chicago, the 12th event on the league's 2023 schedule. It will be played from September 22 to September 24 at Rich Harvest Farms.

Mickelson has made just one top-10 finish this season, which came at Bedminster after carding 1-under over 54 holes. This year, he became the oldest runner-up in the history of the Masters Tournament after shooting a 65 on the final day.

Cameron Smith leads the LIV Golf season standings with 170 points in 11 events. He is followed by Talor Gooch who has accumulated 149 points so far. He has also won three LIV Golf titles this year.

In terms of the team standings, 4Aces GC currently holds the lead with 172 points, while Torque GC follows closely with 163 points, and Stinger GC is not far behind with 156 points. Crusher GC occupies the fourth position, with RangeGoats GC coming in fifth.