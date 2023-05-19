“He’s counting the Saudi millions!” - Phil Mickelson gets heckled by fans at the PGA Championship 2023

Celebrated golfer Phil Mickelson is competing in the second major of the year and is getting a lot of negative comments from fans.

Rochester fans appreciate cheering for their favourite players and providing the greatest care possible. The worst are doomed while the best are venerated, and the pattern continues in this year's field.

The spectators heckled Phil Mickelson at the 2023 PGA Championship. People stated:

“He’s counting the Saudi millions!”

Last year, Phil Mickelson secured a multi-million dollar contract with the Saudi-backed series. He was said to sign a $200 million contract with LIV Golf.

While some spoke about the Saudi-funded series, others added:

“Oooooh, snakeskin! What is that? Some sort of reptile!”

People also talked about Mickelson's style and his dress.

“Phil, that belt is really something special, man.”

Fans even talked about his physique and commented:

“Looking good, Phil!”

“Phil got too skinny.”

Mickelson had lost 25 pounds in the last few months. In a recent interview, the former PGA Championship winner discussed his diet and stated:

“I stopped eating food, that was a big help. I lost 25 pounds. Then I had — I also lost muscle, so I had to start lifting, and I’ve been lifting and slowly have been getting my speed and strength back to where I need it to be. I’m just going to keep it going this year and continue down that path because, if you watch like some of these guys out here today, how far and how fast they’re able to swing the club, it’s really amazing.

"It doesn’t mean that they’re going to win. You still have to hit the shots and manage your way around the game, manage your game around the course, but I’ve got to be in shape to be able to have a speed that allows me to compete.”

Phil Mickelson's performance at the 2023 PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson bogeyed the sixth hole to begin the 2023 PGA Championship. He finished six strokes behind the leader, Eric Cole, with one birdie and two bogeys.

Mickelson only played 16 holes of the first round and will finish it on Friday, May 19. The game was halted on Thursday evening owing to darkness and will resume with the first round on Friday.

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Ben Taylor, Max Homa, Nick Taylor, Callum Tarren, Mark Hubbard, Cam Davis, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Beau Hossler, and Sam Stevens all tied for 27th along with Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson has high expectations after finishing second at the Masters last month. He was having trouble with his game at Augusta, but he astonished everyone in the final round. Mickelson was tied for second place with Brooks Koepka. The two are playing at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Eric Cole currently leads the championship after the first round, with a score of -5. Bryson DeChambeau finished second after a round of 66, while Dustin Johnson tied for third with Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners.

The PGA Championship is scheduled to wrap up with the final round on Sunday, May 21.

