“He's done a fantastic job” – Jon Rahm backs PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in light of the PGA Tour-PIF deal

As players continue to rage over the lack of transparency in the PGA Tour-PIF deal, Jon Rahm has come out to reveal that he has no trust issues with Jay Monahan. The Masters champion on Tuesday backed the PGA Tour Commissioner who was put under scrutiny over the secrecy in the deal with the Saudi Arabian party. The Spanish golfer lauded the American circuit head and said that “he’s done a fantastic job.”

Rahm, who currently sits third in the world rankings, has openly supported Monahan. The Spaniard seems to have set aside some of his past comments which were critical of the series and its handling. The star golfer dubbed the PGA Tour’s recent alliance as being “very unexpected,” but added that it was made with players’ “best interest.”

Speaking about Jay Monahan at a presser in Royal Liverpool ahead of The Open Championship, Jon Rahm said:

"As it comes to what he's been doing for us and the PGA Tour, I think he's done a fantastic job. I would say it was unexpected what happened. I think what the management of the PGA Tour, the turn they took without us knowing was very unexpected, but I still think he's been doing a great job.

And right now after that happened, I only think it's fair to give them the right time to work things out. I still think they have the best interest of the players at heart. All we have right now ... it's a framework agreement. It's an agreement to have an agreement. We really don't have anything right now to be able to say or judge what they've done."

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm was one of the big names who was caught off-guard by the PGA Tour-PIF deal. The player, who was critical of LIV Golf in the past, seemed clueless as any other player on the tour when the surprise deal was announced. However, the Spaniard seems to have come to terms with it and is now openly backing it.

Jon Rahm backs Jay Monahan despite criticism from PGA Tour players

Jon Rahm’s comments come amid rising criticism for the PGA Tour-PIF deal and Jay Monahan. A few players, including the likes of Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, openly complained about the lack of clarity regarding the deal. Spieth even noted that Monahan needed to re-earn his trust as he lost it in the secret deal.

It is pertinent to note that many players have held back their comments considering Monahan’s health condition in the past few weeks. The PGA Tour chief has now returned to work after a month-long leave. According to reports, Jon Rahm was one of the players who reached out to Monahan. The golfer said that he’d conversed via text message and wished him the best.