"He's a fighter and he's gritty" - Rory McIlroy lauds Robert MacIntyre's resilience at 'funny' US Open showdown

Rory McIlroy was recently full of praise for local boy Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open. The ace golfer lauded the Scotsman's fight at the US Open, where he outplayed a strong field to finish runner-up.

Ad

On Friday, July 11, the 36-year-old Northern Irishman shot a 5-under 65 in the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open to finish T7 after two rounds. MacIntyre, who is the defending champion, made a birdie putt on the 17th to just make it inside the cutline.

During the post-round interview, Rory McIlroy was asked about MacIntyre's performance at the US Open.

"It was a funny US Open," he said. "I felt like there were ten players that could have won coming down the back nine. He hung in. He's a fighter and he's gritty. Those are things he sort of prides himself on. So it was no surprise he was up there at Oakmont."

Ad

Trending

"I thought he did amazingly well, and J.J. doing what he did the last couple holes, I don't think Bob could have any complaints. He played a great last round and a great tournament and just unfortunately beaten by the better guy that day," he added

For the uninitiated, MacIntyre played quite well in the final round at Oakmont, firing a 2-under 68. He had a strong chance of either winning or forcing a playoff before J.J. Spaun made back-to-back birdies on the final two holes to claim the US Open title.

Ad

On the prospect of facing MacIntyre again on Sunday, the five-time major champion said it would be amazing to go head-to-head for the third straight year.

"I would love that," he said. "That would be a wonderful opportunity. Again, talking about getting yourself right into the thick of continuation, that brings another level of pressure and meaning to things. Hopefully Bob can have a good day and get right back into it this weekend."

Ad

Rory McIlroy's performance at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 2 explored

Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Day 2 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's hole-by-hole scorecard at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 2:

Ad

Front Nine: 35 (E)

Hole 1, Par 4 : 4 (E)

: 4 (E) Hole 2, Par 4 : 4 (E)

: 4 (E) Hole 3, Par 5 : 5 (E)

: 5 (E) Hole 4, Par 4 : 4 (E)

: 4 (E) Hole 5, Par 4 : 3 (–1)

: 3 (–1) Hole 6, Par 3 : 3 (–1)

: 3 (–1) Hole 7, Par 4 : 4 (–1)

: 4 (–1) Hole 8, Par 4 : 5 (E)

: 5 (E) Hole 9, Par 3: 3 (E)

Back Nine: 30 (–5)

Hole 10, Par 5 : 4 (–1)

: 4 (–1) Hole 11, Par 4 : 4 (–1)

: 4 (–1) Hole 12, Par 3 : 2 (–2)

: 2 (–2) Hole 13, Par 4 : 4 (–2)

: 4 (–2) Hole 14, Par 3 : 2 (–3)

: 2 (–3) Hole 15, Par 4 : 3 (–4)

: 3 (–4) Hole 16, Par 5 : 4 (–5)

: 4 (–5) Hole 17, Par 3 : 3 (–5)

: 3 (–5) Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (–5)

Total: 65 (–5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More