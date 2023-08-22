“He’s going to do it for Charlie” – Fans comment on whether Tiger Woods will win another tournament in his life

Tiger Woods secured his most recent PGA Tour victory almost four years ago at the Zozo Championship. Since then, he has grappled with both his form and fitness due to numerous injury concerns. However, fans believe their favorite golfer still has a few more titles left in him.

Even this year proved to be challenging for Tiger Woods, as he made his comeback after several months at the Genesis Invitational but ended up participating in only one more event. The 15-time major champion underwent subtalar fusion surgery after the Masters and is out of action currently.

NUCLR Golf shared a clip from Tiger Woods' 2018 Tour Championship win and asked fans if they believed he would ever win again in the future given his recent injury history.

While many fans believed in Tiger Woods' prowess, there were a few who felt it was going to be tough for him after returning from such a big injury.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"He’s going to do it for Charlie."

"If he as able to play again he will win again…. Because he will not play if he doesn’t think he can win… So if he thinks he can win… He will play and he will win… It’s 50/50 IMHO"

"We can only dream, at this point being able to walk 72 holes seems out of the realm of possibilities. Plus practice rounds, practice, etc. If he did play, it’d be tough tracks to walk and play."

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship?

The 82-time PGA Tour winner is one of the most successful players in FedEx Cup history. He has triumphed three times at the Tour Championship in his career. His first win at the event came in 1999, when he aggregated at 15-under, beating Davis Love III by four strokes.

Tiger Woods' second win at the Tour Championship came in 2007 during the inaugural edition of the FedEx Cup. He aggregated at 23-under to beat Mark Calcavecchia and Zach Johnson and Mark Calcavecchia by a massive 8-stroke difference.

Woods' most recent win at East Lake came in 2018, when he registered his first victory in five years, beating Billy Horschel by two shots. He is tied with Rory McIlroy for the most wins at the event.