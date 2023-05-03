“He's going to play a very limited schedule” - Tiger Woods’ agent hints at his return to competitive golf

Tiger Woods’ agent has hinted that the ace golfer has plans to return to competitive golf despite his recent injury struggles.

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg was speaking to ESPN about the golfer's split with his long-time caddie Joe LaCava when he gave an update on Tiger's limited schedule moving forward.

Steinberg told ESPN:

"Tiger said repeatedly he's going to play a very limited schedule around the Majors, his events, the father-son, assuming that everything goes well in the rehab and recovery."

Woods' was last seen on the golf course at Augusta National for the 2023 Masters. The five-time Masters Champion was seen limping during the third round which resulted in him withdrawing from the tournament.

Tiger played only two events this year as he first appeared in the Genesis Invitational before competing at the Masters. The 15-time major champion has been struggling with the injuries he received due to a terrible accident in 2021.

Plantar fasciitis kept Woods out of action for most of 2021 and 2022 where he was seen competing in a handful of events. He had stated earlier this year that he would only play in the majors, but the setback during the Masters had raised doubts over Tiger's plans.

Tiger underwent ankle surgery after the Masters last month, which most likely meant the golfer would not be competing at the PGA Championship next month.

Tiger Woods parts ways with his long-time caddie Joe LaCava

Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava during The Masters

Tiger Woods has split with his long-time caddie Joe LaCava after 12 years of successful association. The news was confirmed by Tiger's agent Mark Steinberg.

TW Legion, a Twitter handle dedicated to regular updates on Tiger, shared the details about the split on the social media platform:

"Tiger’s agent has given ESPN additional insights into Joe LaCava’s departure: 'Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval,' Steinberg said. 'Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to that other than Joe wants to caddie. He loves it. It's his passion. He's great at it and one of the best.'

The reason for Joe's departure is due to his decision to continue the work on a golf course. Woods' injury would have paused his time at the course.

"Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that. We're just moving on."

TWLEGION @TWlegion ‘MOVING ON’: Tiger’s agent has given ESPN additional insights into Joe LaCava’s departure: "Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval," Steinberg said. "Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to… ‘MOVING ON’: Tiger’s agent has given ESPN additional insights into Joe LaCava’s departure: "Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval," Steinberg said. "Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨‘MOVING ON’: Tiger’s agent has given ESPN additional insights into Joe LaCava’s departure: "Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval," Steinberg said. "Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The veteran caddie is joining Patrick Cantlay. Tiger's good friend Justin Thomas also spoke about the decision during the pre-event conference of the Wells Fargo Championship.

He said:

"The thing about Joe is, he's as loyal as loyal gets. The amount of time that he spent, yeah, at home when guys would -- I mean, there's so many guys out here that would have him caddie in an instant.

"When he was loyal to Tiger and Tiger's probably telling him go caddie, go do whatever, and Joe, that's just not the kind of guy Joe is."

Joe LaCava and Tiger Woods were last seen together at the 2023 Masters.

Poll : 0 votes