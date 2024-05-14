Max Homa jokes when asked about giving advice to new dad Scottie Scheffler - “He’ll be giving me advice soon because he's so good at everything”

Max Homa believes Scottie Scheffler will have no trouble adapting to fatherhood. Scheffler is one of the best golfers in this era, and is on a hot streak few have ever reached. Being a father is different, but Homa is confident that Scheffler can handle anything that comes his way. That includes fatherhood.

Reporters asked Homa what advice he might give to Scheffler about fatherhood, since that is something he has experience in that Scheffler doesn't yet. He will soon, but Homa has been a father for almost two years.

Homa joked in response:

"I'm sure he'll just be giving me advice soon because he's so good at everything."

Scheffler's golf game is so good right now that it has Homa convinced he can do absolutely anything. Being a parent is a difficult adjustment to make, but the World No. 1 has handled adversity for a long time and become the premier talent on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler is playing the PGA Championship this weekend

Homa firmly believes he will quickly become a top-notch father, perhaps mirroring his ascension to the top of the golf world. Scheffler's child was born recently, so the golf world can stop holding its breath about when he will be able to play or not.

Scottie Scheffler has first child, prepares to play PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler recently welcomed his first child into the world. It ended up being good timing because it allowed the World No. 1 to head to Valhalla for the PGA Championship without the stress of a looming birth and a potential withdrawal.

As for the actual birth, everything went well. According to Golfweek, the Schefflers are feeling good:

“It’s a pretty amazing feeling,” he said. “It was fun times at the Scheffler home, for sure.”

He told his father that he didn't want to leave his wife and newborn, but that his commitment to the tournament needed to be honored.

“I’m called to come out here to do things to the best of my ability and so showing up this week, especially with the forecast the next couple of days (for rain), I knew I had to be here today to get some practice in,” he said.

In his pre-tournament press conference, he revealed that he's excited to be able to show his child the love his parents gave him. He continued:

“When it comes to having a kid, every single person says that it changes your life and it’s the most special thing in the world. Marriage has been such a tremendous aspect of my life, I cannot even imagine what being a parent is going to be like.”

Scheffler and his family have now grown by one, but he's back to golf. He is the betting favorite in the tournament and has 40-1 odds to be the first golfer to ever complete the Grand Slam in a single year in the modern era. That required him to play this weekend, and his child was happy enough to oblige and be born in time for him to compete.